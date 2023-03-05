Died suddenly: Tampa Bay Rays radio broadcaster Dave Wills

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 5, 2023

Dave Wills, radio broadcaster for the Tamp Bay Rays for the past 18 seasons, died suddenly on Sunday, according to the team. He was 58.

While no cause of death has been reported, Wills had missed the final two weeks of the 2022 regular season as the result of “a little bit of a heart situation” after being hospitalized in Toronto, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He rejoined the team for its playoff series in Cleveland.

Wills said at the time he was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia which, per mayoclinic.org, is an irregularly fast or erratic heartbeat (arrhythmia) that affects the heart’s upper chambers.

The Tampa Bay Times noted that Wills had “looked to be in good health and spirits while working games this spring, most recently Saturday in Tampa.”

Wills, who joined the Rays in 2005, along with partner Andy Freed, “became immense favorites of Rays fans and considered one of the top duos in the majors,” the report said.

Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement: “Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend, and an even better person. He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Tampa Bay Rays are deeply saddened to announce the passing of longtime radio announcer Dave Wills. A beloved figure throughout the Tampa Bay community and Major League Baseball, he will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/k9iiQOsL4u — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 5, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish