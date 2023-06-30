Died suddenly: Mexican TV doctor and ‘vaccination expert,’ 42

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 30, 2023

Dr. Alfredo Victoria Moreno, a popular Mexican TV doctor who regularly appeared on “Mexico Today” as a “vaccination expert,” died suddenly from a myocardial infarction, according to reports. He was 42.

Moreno, who was a vocal advocate of the Covid mRNA vaccines, died in his sleep early Monday.

Moreno was in top physical condition and had no pre-existing medical conditions.

He regularly appeared on the Mexican morning show TODAY (“HOY!”) where he administered vaccines to the show’s staff on the air.

The doctor encouraged his 440,000 Instagram followers to get vaccinated. He also had a large following on TikTok and he ran the website provaccines.com.

Moreno was a staunch advocate of the Covid shots. His social media are filled with posts urging the public to get the injections.

“For people over 50 and those who are immunocompromised, a second booster dose is certainly a great idea,” said Dr. Moreno in one of his videos.

“If you can give yourself a vaccine, give it. The best vaccine is the one that is in your arm,” he added.

Dr Alfredo Victoria was 42 and Died Suddenly. Self described COVID Fighter and Vaccine Expert He was on the ‘Today’ program where he regularly Vaccinated presenters and gave health advice. pic.twitter.com/uljU50dVsi — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) June 27, 2023

