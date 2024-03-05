Did Victoria Nuland see writing on the wall? Resigns one day after Supreme Court 9-0 ruling

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2024

One day after the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that states can’t ban Donald Trump from the election ballot, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland apparently decided it was time to leave after being a mainstay in U.S. Ukraine policy for a decade.

On Tuesday morning, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Nuland has announced her resignation.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec, in a social media post, noted of Nuland: “Don’t count her out. She’s not fleeing the grift. She’s just fleeing Biden’s sinking ship.”

“Vicky Nuland isn’t dumb,” Posobiec added. “She knows what’s coming. She’s heading into the bunker.”

Nuland was the architect of U.S. policy in Ukraine in the Obama and Biden administrations.

The timing of Nuland’s resignation was noted by the Gateway Pundit, which has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to find out what her role was in the death of U.S. journalist Gonzalo Lira in Ukraine, an outspoken Nuland critic who was subsequently arrested and imprisoned in Ukraine.

Gateway Pundit noted:

As Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs under the Obama Regime, Nuland was instrumental in plotting the violent overthrow of the Ukrainian government 2014 together with Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan and Joe Biden. She was notoriously intercepted on a phone call with then-Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, discussing who the next ruler of the country should be after the $ 5 billion US-led coup. On March 15, 2016, she was the first to demand that Ukraine fire Attorney General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Hunter Biden’s corrupt company Burisma. Joe Biden then used $1 billion in US loan guarantees to force President Viktor Poroshenko to fire Shokin. Nuland was also at the heart of the “Russiagate” conspiracy to stop President Donald Trump when she passed on the so-called “Steele Dossier” by former MI-6 Spy Christopher Steele to the FBI. Nuland had met Steele during the Maidan coup in Ukraine in 2014.

Nuland will be remembered for handing out cookies to anti-government demonstrators in Ukraine and for playing a key role in installing the 2014 coup regime in Kiev.

“That has been her main project in the State Department,” the Flopping Aces blog noted. “But the 2014 Maidan putsch that turned the Ukraine into a battering ram against Russia has ended in a complete failure. Neither was Russia ‘weakened‘ by the war nor has Ukraine any perspective to survive but as some Russian controlled land-locked backwater country in Europe’s east.”

Serving as Acting Under Secretary until a replacement is confirmed for Nuland will be Under Secretary for Management John Bass.

Bannon has a message for Victoria Nuland: “Preserve your documents. Lawyer up because we are coming for you. You are the fountain head of everything about this Ukraine situation.” pic.twitter.com/JsCuiHNqtV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 5, 2024

