DHS’s Noem slams FBI for leaking details on immigration sweep; Homan vows to ‘deal with it’

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused the FBI of leaking details of an upcoming large-scale immigration sweep in Los Angeles.

“The FBI is so corrupt,” Noem posted to social media over the weekend after a news report publicized the planned raid. “We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Los Angeles Times last week, citing an internal document, reported on plans for a “large-scale” immigration action sometime before the end of the month. The newspaper reported that FBI agents were being “ordered” to help the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Last week, a major Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation to go after criminal illegal alien gang members in Aurora, Colorado was leaked ahead of time.

Steve Friend, a former FBI agent-turned-whistleblower, said on social media that FBI managers “are telling agents not to assist” ICE.

The Trump administration has sought to use the FBI, U.S. Marshals, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as force multipliers, helping with the torrid pace of immigration arrests in the country’s interior.

The Washington Times cited a current FBI employee as saying the leaks are motivated by ideology:

“These are all the bosses [who are resisting]. This is social justice. This is the new FBI. This is the FBI versus the DOJ. This whole place is pathetic.”

Garret O’Boyle, another FBI agent-turned whistleblower, recounted an operation in Chicago in recent weeks where the FBI was called upon to help but said some employees “just didn’t show up.” He said managers are telling employees they can beg off “if they have a moral reason or something, some internal reason as to why they can’t work on cases like that or assist with ICE.”

Meanwhile, border czar Tom Homan vowed to “deal with” the situation:

