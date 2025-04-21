Democrat judge resigns after ICE agents arrest Tren de Aragua gang member living in his home

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2025 Real World News



Remember the saying: If liberals are so in favor of open borders, they should open their homes to illegal aliens?

Looks like a New Mexico judge took it literally.

On March 3, Dona Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano, a Democrat, resigned from the bench where he had sat since 2011.

He provided no reason for the resignation.

On Feb. 28, Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Cano’s residence and arrested alleged Tren de Aragua gang member Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, 23, who had reportedly been staying at Cano’s residence at the family’s invitation.

Ortega-Lopez, an illegal alien, had listed Cano’s address on his immigration paperwork.

Oops.

The details of Ortega-Lopez’s arrest and relationship with the Cano family are addressed in federal court motions seeking Ortega-Lopez’s detention. In New Mexico federal district court, prosecutors argued that Ortega-Lopez, charged with federal firearms violations, is a flight risk and a danger to the community due to an alleged criminal history, including alleged ties to the Tren de Aragua gang in Venezuela.

Court filings state that agents recovered four firearms from a neighboring home owned by April Cano, who is identified in court filings as Nancy Cano’s daughter. A criminal complaint alleges Ortega-Lopez admitted to possessing and firing them, as seen in photos and videos posted on Facebook last December.

Ortega-Lopez was taken into custody along with other individuals described as roommates in court filings. On March 3, he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Damian Martinez on charges of being an unlawful alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

At their home, Joel and Nancy Cano both declined to comment, explaining they did not want to jeopardize any of the men’s legal cases.

Ortega-Lopez remains in custody without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center awaiting a detention hearing.

So, how did Ortega-Lopez get into America?

Courtesy of another Democrat, of course.

Court filings show that Ortega-Lopez entered the United States by scaling a barbed-wire fence near Eagle Pass, Texas. After three days in Border Patrol custody, he was released as part of the Biden-Harris regime’s humanitarian parole program ahead of deportation proceedings due to overcrowded facilities at the Border Patrol’s South Laredo, Texas processing center.

🇺🇸JUDGE QUITS AFTER GANG-LINKED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FOUND LIVING IN HIS HOUSE A New Mexico judge resigned after ICE arrested a Venezuelan gang member—allegedly tied to the brutal Tren de Aragua—living in his home. 23-year-old Cristhian Ortega-Lopez had entered the U.S. illegally… https://t.co/cMFON2Ft6m pic.twitter.com/Qkb2f6PKON — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 21, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!