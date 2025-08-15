Democrat-appointed judges refuse to jail man who threatened to kill Trump, Bondi, Miller

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 15, 2025

Two federal judges appointed by Democrats have refused the Department of Justice’s request to jail a Rhode Island man who was indicted by a grand jury for threatening to kill President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Carl D. Montague, 37, of Providence, remains free on bail and on an ankle monitor after he was charged this week with “threats against the President and interstate communications of threats,” according to the Rhode Island U.S. District attorney’s office.

An FBI probable cause affidavit alleges that on June 27 Montague issued a “profanity laced-posting on Truth Social threatening to shoot and kill” the president, Bondi, and Miller.

Federal agents originally arrested Montague on July 9. Despite four previous assault convictions, a magistrate judge and later a U.S. district judge both refused to detain Montague, the latter ordering him to wear a GPS monitoring device instead.

On June 30 agents traced Montague to the apartment of a known associate and found him hiding in a bathtub there, according to the FBI.

Despite a DOJ request he be jailed, Montague was originally released on $10,000 bond in an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Amy Moses, an Obama appointee, the Blaze reported.

The DOJ filed another motion less than a week later, detailing Montague’s four assault convictions between 2014 to 2022 and a half dozen probation violations.

On July 25, U.S. District Judge Melissa R. DuBose, a Biden appointee, denied the motion to detain Montague and instead ordered a GPS ankle monitor and an 8 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew.

An arraignment date for Montague on the grand jury indictment has not been set.

Beat The Press