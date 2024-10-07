Dead reportedly being buried in NC backyards; FEMA spent $4B on Covid last month, prioritizes LGBTQ

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Hurricane Helene death toll has been so vastly undercounted and authorities have been so slow in their response that North Carolina residents are reportedly burying the dead in their backyards.

“It’s so much worse than they’re saying,” a person in Ashville told The Spectator. “I think there’s a massive cover-up.”

“According to folks on the ground — fire, medical, law enforcement officials — they’re way underreporting the numbers. All the morgues are full and they’ve hauled a ton [of bodies] to Greensboro,” the report cited a state official as saying. “People are starting to bury them in their yards because they have no place to put them.”

Locals are “pissed” at the seemingly lackadaisical response from state and federal officials, the report said. According to social media posts from the North Carolina National Guard, troops were not activated until the Sunday after the storm hit. There were 5,500 national guardsmen deployed to the area; only 500 came from North Carolina’s guard.

“That’s why you saw the Florida National Guard and other units out there — and why private citizens stepped in, even as state and federal officials tried to shut down their efforts,” a source briefed on the situation in North Carolina told The Spectator.

Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday: “THE RESPONSE TO THE HURRICANE BY LYIN’ KAMALA HARRIS IS NOW RATED THE WORST STORM RESPONSE IN HISTORY. NORTH CAROLINA, GEORGIA, FLORIDA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, ALABAMA, and others, will respond by VOTING FOR “TRUMP.” We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Meanwhile, amid Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Alejandro Mayorkas’s claim that FEMA is short on funding, a report on the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund’s monthly spending plan for Fiscal Year 2024 shows the agency spent $4 billion in September of this year on Covid-19.

BREAKING: @fema‘s Disaster Relief Fund monthly report reveals that nearly $4 BILLION was spent on “COVID-19 aid” in September of 2024, the most of any month since October 2023. Billions of dollars are being spent on a pandemic that’s been over for years while Helene victims are… pic.twitter.com/5fbmdSkvft — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 7, 2024

And the outrages keep on coming.

During a recent disaster preparedness video conference, a FEMA spokesperson said special attention should be paid to the LGBTQ community because, apparently, that community is somehow “struggling” and is need of additional assistance.

🚨🇺🇸 FEMA: THE LGBTQ COMMUNITY NEEDS SPECIAL ATTENTION IN A HURRICANE A FEMA Disaster preparedness meeting has sparked controversy after a representative of FEMA argued some Americans may require additional assistance in the aftermath of natural disasters. FEMA Spokesperson:… pic.twitter.com/hQFfuFM95m — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 7, 2024

