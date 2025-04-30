David Horowitz, 86, championed ‘freedom’ after breaking with American Marxism

by WorldTribune Staff, April 30, 2025 Real World News



David Horowitz, who broke from his Marxist past to embrace conservatism and champion freedom, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 86.

Horowitz was essentially born into American Marxism as his parents were members in the Communist Party USA. In his book “Radical Son”, he said his parents, both teachers, were dedicated to advancing the cause of socialism at whatever cost.

“Underneath the ordinary surfaces of their lives, my parents and their friends thought of themselves as secret agents,” he wrote. “Even if we never encountered a Soviet agent or engaged in a single illegal act, each of us knew that our commitment to socialism implied the obligation to commit treason, too.”

In the 1960s, Horowitz became a leader in the New Left with affiliations in the Black Panther Party and other radical groups. In 1968, he become the co-editor of the radical left publication Ramparts magazine.

In the 1970s, he began working with the Black Panther Party, forming a friendly relationship with the group’s co-founder, Huey P. Newton. His transition into the American right began in 1974 with the murder of his friend, Betty Van Patter, who was found dead on a beach near San Francisco. Horowitz had introduced Van Patter to the Black Panthers and was convinced members of the group committed her murder. He severed all ties to the New Left as a result.

In the 1980s, he announced his vote for Ronald Reagan and continued his support for American conservatism until the eventual founding of his organization, the David Horowitz Freedom Center, in 1998.

Writing for the Catholic League, Bill Donohue noted: “David was fond of saying that many conservatives don’t get it. They are so nice. The problem with that is they seriously underestimate how vicious the Left is. They need to toughen up. They don’t understand how driven and malicious radicals are.”

Rest in Peace to my father @horowitz39 . We love you Dad. David Joel Horowitz was born January 10, 1939 to Phil and Blanche Horowitz in Queens, New York. David was raised in Queens along with his sister Ruth. Phil and Blanche were high school teachers and members of the… pic.twitter.com/c7PG6zE60W — benahorowitz.eth (@bhorowitz) April 30, 2025

