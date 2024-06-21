Data shows 1 new Social Security number for new illegal immigrant every 28 seconds

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A parole system that was set up to screen immigrants on a case-by-case basis has admitted more than 2 million illegals into the U.S. on Joe Biden’s watch, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data.

The system, which doles out Social Security numbers and worker permits, has admitted one illegal immigrant “roughly every 28 seconds,” according to an analysis of the new data conducted by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

Those securing humanitarian parole are not crossing at the southern border, they fly into the U.S. via commercial flights after getting approval from DHS.

“In the first nine months of FY 2023, DHS paroled in nearly 870,000 facially inadmissible aliens with no legal right to be here — one roughly every 28 seconds. That brings total Biden paroles to about two million, all under a restrictive authority Congress decreed be used only on a ‘case-by-case basis,’” said Andrew Arthur, a former federal immigration judge now with CIS.

Under Team Biden’s stewardship of the system, parole is granted to “inadmissible” individuals by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. According to the report, “Parole allows a noncitizen who may be inadmissible, to enter, re-enter, or remain in the United States for a temporary period and for a specific purpose.”

The data “show wholesale parole being granted to wide swaths of illegal immigrants and further feed concerns that the Biden administration is ignoring immigration laws to let in millions of migrants despite overwhelming opposition by U.S. citizens,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted on Friday.

Breitbart’s John Binder noted: “Through this pipeline, alone, the administration is importing about one migrant for every three American births.”

The number of foreign nationals admitted by Team Biden through the parole pipeline since the start of last year exceeds the resident populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Delaware.

In many cases, the parolees do not face the types of hardship in their home countries that the pathway was designed for, CIS’s Arthur said.

“Parolees are flying in … from 77 different nations, including countries as diverse as Fiji and Iceland, Australia and Egypt, for benefits under the program. Those aliens aren’t seeking protection from hostile home governments; they’re ‘trading up’ for better economic opportunities, which in the case of the Cuban and Haitian parolees includes a full panoply of social-welfare benefits like Medicaid and food stamps — all of which you, the taxpayer, are providing,” Arthur said in his report.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, whereby those in northern Mexico schedule appointments at the border for release into the U.S. interior, has brought close to 637,000 foreign nationals to the country. Those arriving via CBP One are primarily from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Mexico, and Honduras.

