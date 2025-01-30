Daily illegal border crossings before and after Jan. 20: From 2,087 to 148

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2025 Real World News



Eight days at the U.S. southern border tell the story of the last four years.

On Jan. 19, the last day of the Biden administration, U.S. Border Patrol encountered 2,516 illegal aliens at the border with Mexico. By the time President Donald Trump’s border policies shifted into full gear, on Jan. 21, that number was 43.

A graph the president shared on Truth Social shows that in the last 19 days of the Biden administration, an average of 2,087 daily encounters with illegals took place at the southern border. In the first 7 days of the new Trump administration, the average number of encounters was 148.

