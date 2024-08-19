Crime family: House GOP report says Bidens received $27 million from foreign interests

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 19, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The House Oversight, Ways and Means, and Judiciary Committees on Monday released a report which charged that Joe Biden committed “impeachable offenses” by helping his family rake in millions of dollars in business schemes that traded on his name.

The committees’ investigation found Hunter Biden and other family members received over $27 million from foreign sources. These funds were often obscured in “shell companies” to hide their true origins, the committees said. Some of the funds sent from China, for example, ended up directly in Joe Biden’s bank account.

The 291-page report concluded that Biden “conspired to commit influence peddling and grift. In doing so, he abused his office and, by repeatedly lying about his abuse of office, has defrauded the United States to enrich his family.”

But what accountability will result from the Republicans’ nine-month investigation at taxpayer expense?

As usual, with Republican “investigations,” the answer is most likely none.

The 81-year-old Biden has just months left in his term and is obviously not going to be impeached or go to jail.

The Gateway Pundit called it last year, writing on July 23, 2023:

So what now? What will Republicans do next? How will this end? Democrats are moving to jail President Trump on illegitimate charges in garbage court cases. Where are the Republicans? We all know the answer to this. Before Joe Biden is impeached he will have a slip, a fall, or a medical emergency. His administration will tearfully announce Joe is stepping down from office. Democrats and their lapdog media will then insist the Biden Crime Story is “yesterday’s news” and “has already been prosecuted.” The American public will be lectured on what a great leader Joe Biden was and how he should be forever honored in our memories and the history books. Republican leadership and Uniparty members will breathe a sigh of relief that they will not be forced to go through impeachment proceedings. They will tell us, “This is not who we are.”

The report released by the committees on Monday cited evidence that Biden “actively participated” in an influence-peddling conspiracy by attending dinners with his family’s foreign associates and speaking to them over the phone. These interactions were documented by email evidence and testimony from several of Hunter Biden’s ex-business partners, including Devon Archer and Jason Galanis.

The committees also said evidence shows Hunter Biden used his father’s official position as vice president to “garner favorable outcomes in foreign business dealings and legal proceedings.”

“First and foremost, overwhelming evidence demonstrates that President Biden participated in a conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family,” the committee’s concluded in the the report released the day Biden was to be honored at the opening of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“Among other aspects of this conspiracy, the Biden family and their business associates received tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests by leading those interests to believe that such payments would provide them access to and influence with President Biden,” the executive summary added.

