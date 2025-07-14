Counterintelligence legend could shed light on the Epstein mystery, but he’s not talking

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2025 Real World News



It is President Donald Trump, not Attorney General Pam Bondi, who wants to “move on” from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal as made clear by his recent statements following the press release from the Department of Justice.

Is he continuing a coverup apparently favored by the Democrat Party to protect powerful friends or is he delaying justice for strategic reasons? Read this article to the concluding paragraph before considering an answer to that question.

Indeed, that answer may not be that complicated, even as it raises more questions.

On the same weekend that the DOJ officially closed its Epstein investigation, Trump received Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House concluding an historic collaboration that targeted the militant Islamic regime in Iran with the “12-day war” and the U.S. B-2 strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

As WorldTribune.com and Geostrategy-Direct.com have reported, this offensive also significantly targeted the global and Mideast ambitions of communist China, the number one adversary of the United States.

But what does this have to do with Jeffrey Epstein’s unlikely rise to billionaire status with an unparalleled globalist rolodex?

Epstein’s alleged involvement with senior Israeli political and intelligence officials, including via Ghislaine Maxwell and her late father, Robert Maxell has been widely reported.

According to a WorldTribune.com and Geostrategy-Direct.com report in May 2023, it is former CIA Director William Burns who “marks the key to understanding Epstein’s spy career.”

A substack.com column by independent journalist Steve Rodan, also cited Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler’s central role in Epstein’s later years:

The Obama White House “nurtured Epstein’s relationship with the super-rich after his jail time,” Rodan wrote. “This included Gates, who was with Epstein plenty of times.” In order to rehabilitate Epstein’s image after his time in prison, the Obama administration also encouraged scientists, college presidents, celebrities and others to visit his homes. …. Harvard University provided Epstein with his own office on campus.

Which leads to other intelligence-related issues about which there is a widespread consensus:

__ The United States has a longstanding but secret strategic relationship with the modern state of Israel that includes active intelligence sharing and military technology cooperation.

__ The FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover maintained active files on all U.S. presidents under whom he served and on other powerful heads of states and individuals. U.S. intelligence agencies have perpetrated numerous nefarious and arguably unconstitutional programs casually and unofficially justified for national security purposes. And those agencies had connections with most suspects in the JFK assassination, including Lee Harvey Oswald.

How can the U.S. government in 2025 deal with the spooky and creepy Jeffrey Epstein network without taming an out-of-control intelligence community it has enabled since the end of World War II?

James Jesus Angleton

One man, the legendary James Jesus Angleton, has unique insights on those issues. But this Yale-educated man of mystery known as the ultimate “spook” never revealed what he knew and took any such secrets to his grave when he died on May 11, 1987.

Angleton served in the Office of Strategic Services in Italy and London during World War II. As a key founding officer of the CIA, he exercised outsized influence on the agency from the start.

He also spearheaded what emerged as the agency’s most significant and secret alliance with Israel’s intelligence agencies.

Angleton served as chief of the counterintelligence department of the Central Intelligence Agency from 1954 to 1975. Former DCI Richard Helms said Angleton was “recognized as the dominant counterintelligence figure in the non-communist world”.

A senior WorldTribune.com editor knew Angleton in the early 1980s when he worked with several retired Air Force officers on the Strategic Defense Initiative. The tall, slim storehouse of secrets shared a few, making no secret of his anticommunist worldview and fears that the agency’s counterintelligence function had been fatally diminished after CIA Director William Colby demanded his resignation in 1974.

But Angleton’s unbridled passion for his profession during the CIA’s early years have led to disturbing and unanswered questions about an unaccountable U.S. intelligence community:

Why was it involved with key figures tied to the assassination of John F. Kennedy?

Why has it never been called to account for those ties and for the notorious MKUltra program …

… Or Operation Mockingbird which saw major U.S. media operations and journalists allegedly funded and therefore controlled by the CIA?

One book about Angleton: “The Ghost; The secret life of CIA spymaster James Jesus Angleton” by former reporter Jefferson Morley is one of the most even-handed accounts of his life and career among many. The following selected excerpts point to issues the nation faces in coming to terms with the larger frame of reference of the Jeffrey Epstein phenomenon:

Star Power

ANGLETON WAS RISING. IN late 1961, the CIA moved from its scattered offices in Foggy Bottom and the Mall to a new headquarters, a shiny seven-story office block nestled in the woods of Langley, Virginia. With his stature and reputation, Angleton claimed prime real estate in the new building. The Counterintelligence Staff, now comprising nearly two hundred people, occupied the southwest corner of the second floor.

President Kennedy thought he had reined in the CIA by firing Dulles and Bissell after the Bay of Pigs, but his actions did not much affect Angleton’s power. The counterintelligence chief was now the third-most-powerful man in the CIA and he was accountable to no one.

Tracking Oswald

THE CIA’S HANDLING OF information about Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, is a story shrouded in deception and perjury, theories and disinformation, lies and legends. But at least one aspect of the story cannot be disputed: Angleton controlled the CIA’s file on Oswald for four years — from his defection in October 1959 until his death in November 1963. Angleton would conceal this fact for the rest of his life. He hid it from the Warren Commission and he obfuscated about it with congressional investigators in the 1970s.

Angleton always sought to give the impression that he knew very little about Oswald before November 22, 1963. For the chief of the Agency’s counterintelligence staff, that was a frail defense. His staff had monitored Oswald’s movements for four years. As the former marine moved from Moscow to Minsk to Fort Worth to New Orleans to Mexico City to Dallas, the Special Investigations Group received reports on him everywhere he went.

Israel as ‘Strategic Ally’ and Its Nuclear Weapons Program

JAMES JESUS ANGLETON WAS almost exactly the same age as John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Both men were born in 1917, seven months apart. Both grew up in cosmopolitan families, where they mastered the privileges of elite education and new wealth. Both returned from World War II exuding the hopes and ambitions of a new generation. As they made their way toward positions of power in Washington in the 1950s, they saw each other with their mutual friends Cord and Mary Meyer. But if they were friendly, they were not close. Now Kennedy was the president-elect of the United States of America, and Angleton worked for him. With the arrival of a new administration came new issues and new assignments for Angleton. One of them concerned Israel.

* * *

THANKS TO A LONG-STANDING agreement with Dulles, Angleton served as the Israel desk officer at CIA headquarters. He also controlled the CIA station in Tel Aviv. In 1960, he brought in Peter Jessup, a career officer whom he trusted, to serve as station chief. Angleton continued to visit Israel often, meeting with Jessup as well as with Isser Harel, Amos Manor, Memi de Shalit, and other senior figures in the Israeli government.

What he didn’t do was report on Israel’s efforts to build a nuclear reactor and nuclear weapons. Others were more attentive. Henry Gromberg, a physicist from the University of Michigan, visited Israel’s civilian nuclear facilities in November 1960 and came away with the distinct impression that a research reactor in the Negev desert town of Dimona was part of an effort to develop nuclear weapons. “I feel sure its design is far beyond any kind of training reactor and that it will be capable of producing weapons grade plutonium,” he told the CIA. The Agency sent up a U-2 spy plane, which returned with high-altitude images of unusual construction at Dimona. A formal CIA intelligence estimate, produced January 31, 1961, concluded, “The secrecy and deception surrounding the undertaking [at Dimona] suggest that it is intended, at least in part, for the production of weapons grade uranium.” The Israelis had managed to keep the secret of Dimona from the CIA for more than two years. At the time, Angleton was briefed by Agency photo analysts about the U-2 imagery. He never evinced much interest, said Dino Brugioni, deputy director of the CIA’s National Photographic Interpretation Center. “He was a real funny guy,” Brugioni recalled. “I’d meet with him, brief him; he’d ask a few questions, you’d leave — and never know what he’s holding. Sometimes he’d have his office real dark and have a light only on you. He was a real spook.” ….

THE LAND AND PEOPLE of Israel had captured Angleton’s imagination. The revelations of the Nazis’ extermination of the Jews during the war and his now regular visits to the newly created Jewish state had dissolved his inherited anti-Semitism. By the mid-1950s, Angleton liked nothing better than to leave the cramped office politics of Washington for the austere frontier of the Holy Land. On his visits, Angleton stayed in Ramat Gan, on the suburban coastal plain north of Tel Aviv, the home to many Israeli intelligence officers and diplomats. When he traveled up to the hills of Jerusalem, he favored the plush elegance of the King David Hotel. ….

The Mossad had a new chief. Israeli prime minister David Ben-Gurion had replaced the furtive Reuven Shiloah with Isser Harel, an outgoing man and intuitive spy who believed secret intelligence was key to the survival of a small nation surrounded by enemies. Born to wealthy parents in tsarist Russia, his original name was Isser Halperin. His family fled to Lithuania after their vinegar business was confiscated by Russian revolutionaries, prompting Harel’s lifelong aversion to Marxism.

“Jim had enormous admiration for Isser, as he always called him,” said Efraim Halevy, the Mossad veteran. “He often talked about Isser to me and to others as the epitome of Israel’s success in collection and foreign intelligence operations.”

Angleton also bonded with Amos Manor, who served under Harel as the chief of Shin Bet, Israel’s equivalent of the FBI. “In Jim’s eyes Isser was the ‘ultimate’ intelligence officer, just as Amos was the ultimate security chief foiling Soviet espionage and catching traitors and spies,” Halevy said. ….

Angleton’s appreciation for the men who built the Jewish state had only grown over the years. He admired Isser Harel and the Mossad for capturing Adolf Eichmann in 1960 and did not fail to notice that operational prowess translated into respect at Langley. But it was Harel’s dynamic conception of secret intelligence, as much as any individual act of derring-do, which most impressed Angleton. Angleton shared his impetus for action. “Harel was a key player and strategist in implementing the concept of Ben-Gurion to reach out to the ‘periphery’ beyond the Arab world,” Halevy explained.

“He set up relations with the Shah of Iran and the Turkish Intelligence service, the MIT. He created the threesome of Israel, Turkey, and Iran under the name Trident.”

The three services met annually in Tel Aviv, Ankara, and Tehran to plot strategy against their common Arab enemies. For Angleton, the Mossad’s operations showed that Israel wasn’t just a partner or a client of the United States. It was a strategic ally around the world. ….

On the crime-scene particulars [of Israel’s alleged heist of enriched uranium from the Pennsylvania-based Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation, or NUMEC], Hadden defended his former boss. “Any suggestion that Angleton had helped the Israelis with the NUMEC operation was totally without foundation,” he told journalists Andrew and Leslie Cockburn. But Hadden didn’t deny that Angleton helped the Israeli nuclear program.

“Why would someone whose whole life was dedicated to fighting communism have any interest in preventing a very anti-Communist nation getting the means to defend itself?” he asked. “The fact they stole it from us didn’t worry him in the least,” he said. “I suspect that in his inmost heart he would’ve given it to them if they asked for it.”

Ultimately, according to the Geostrategy-Direct.com report, it was President Trump in his first term who “decided to pull the plug on the CIA operation. The U.S. intelligence community then accused him of being a Russian agent and dug deep into his life.”