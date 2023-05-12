Epstein’s excellent intelligence operation ended when a U.S president pulled the plug

FPI / May 12, 2023

Geostrategy-Direct

When it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, the approved narrative regurgitated by the official media is that he was an ultra-wealthy financier and jet-setter with ties to many elite politicians and other assorted celebrities. He also happened to traffic young girls, which precipitated his downfall.

But there is much more to the Epstein saga that major media with their presumed “authoritative” sources have elected, or been instructed, not to report.

That is, for more than 30 years, Epstein was generally known by informed security sources to be an. intelligence operative who worked closely with both U.S. and Israeli intelligence.

“His job was to befriend and eventually coopt the super-rich in targeted countries, mostly Russia and its allies,” independent journalist Steve Rodan noted in a substack.com analysis on May 9.

Epstein’s excellent intelligence operation was, however, finally shut down by the Trump White House, leaving him hanging in the wind.

Epstein, of course, can not personally give the details on how a kid from Brooklyn became a spy in his early 20s. While awaiting trial on human trafficking charges, he allegedly committed suicide in a New York City jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019.

“Jeffrey Epstein was not a financier, philanthropist or even rich. All of his houses, the island, the bank accounts — didn’t belong to him,” Rodan noted.

Epstein is said to have been recruited by U.S. intelligence when he was a teacher in an elite Manhattan private school, run by former intelligence officer Donald Barr, father of former Attorney General William Barr.

“Epstein was groomed for years to pose as a genius investor with a specialty for concealing money. By the early 1980s, he was given access to the U.S. military and intelligence community,” Rodan wrote.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Epstein maintained contact with top government officials, billionaires, academics and a man who became the current director of the CIA. Some of the officials were senior members of the administration of President Barack Obama. The most prominent of them was Deputy Secretary William Burns, today head of the CIA.

It is Burns who “marks the key to understanding Epstein’s spy career,” Rodan wrote. “Since the 1990s, Burns was the go-to guy for the White House on Russia. His expertise gave him the authority to tell the CIA director, secretary of state and even president what Moscow was thinking amid the chaos in the former Soviet Union. He was also able to rub shoulders with the new Russian oligarchs, often seen as the real power during the years of Boris Yeltsin and the first decade of Vladimir Putin.”

In a July 2019 report, NY Mag noted that, after Epstein was taken into federal custody, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that Ehud Barak, a former prime minister and emerging rival in the upcoming polls, had significant ties to Epstein.

On Twitter, Netanyahu shared a screenshot of an article on an obscure Hebrew-language news website that highlighted Epstein’s business relationship with billionaire Les Wexner, whose foundation granted Barak several million dollars between 2004 and 2006. He also claimed that Barak had attended a party hosted by Epstein in 2016 — long after Epstein took a sweetheart plea deal that required him to register as a sex offender.

The report noted: “Mr. Barak was photographed coming out of Mr. Epstein’s apartment in 2016. So close were the ties between the two that Mr. Barak’s name even appeared in Mr. Epstein’s black notebook.”

Epstein’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for procuring young girls in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

Maxwell’s late father, Robert Maxwell, was rumored to have had ties with the Israeli intelligence service Mossad. …

Full Report . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Free Press International