Coronado’s cannon? Nearly 500-year-old firearm discovered in Arizona

A bronze wall gun dating to the Coronado expedition of 1539-1542 was discovered in the Santa Cruz Valley of southern Arizona, according to a report by the International Journal of Historical Archaeology.

The discovery is described as “the oldest firearm ever found within the continental USA, and perhaps the oldest cannon currently known on the continent.”

The weapon is described as measuring 42 inches long and approximately .95 inches in bore diameter, weighing in at approximately 40 pounds. The journal described it as roughly the equivalent of a 5-gauge shotgun of the sort typically employed to breach the fortifications of the 16th Century.

Though its date of manufacture is unclear, the context of its use can be effectively determined at 1541, the report said.

“The advantage of this type of firearm is that it is versatile, which was especially valuable for an expedition embarking on such a long land journey. For example, the powder charge could be varied from light to heavy depending on the intended target, which also determined the recoil. It could be fired in the fork of a tree, across the saddle of a mount, over a wall, or with a tripod which meant that it could be used just about anywhere,” the report said.

Historic records suggest that the cannon’s immaculate condition was the result of retreating Spanish forces during an attack by the Sobaipuri O’odham on a Spanish settlement. This is supported by the fact that the cannon was found unloaded and showed no signs of being fired, surrounded by nearby clusters of lead shot and Sobaipuri arrowheads.

Independent journalist Mario Nawfal reported via X: “The relic was unearthed at San Geronimo III, a Spanish settlement established in 1541 during Francisco Vázquez de Coronado’s quest for the mythical ‘Seven Cities of Gold.’ This cannon symbolizes resistance, marking one of the earliest Native American victories. The Sobaipuri O’odham launched a surprise attack on the settlement, dismantling Spain’s foothold in the Southwest.”

