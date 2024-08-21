Compassion? IG report confirms Biden-Harris DHS can’t account for over 300,000 unaccompanied minors

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 21, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In October 2020, Kamala Harris reacted to a report that the Trump administration had lost track of 545 illegal immigrant children by saying it was “outrageous and a stain on our national character.”

On Harris’ watch as the Biden administration’s border czar, more than 300,000 illegal immigrant children are unaccounted for.

According to a report by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General, there are nearly 300,000 children who weren’t given a notice to appear for an immigration hearing after crossing the border. While they were supposedly transferred to Health and Human Services, they have disappeared into the void and are listed as unaccounted for.

The DHS OIG said another 32,000 children who were given a notice to appear have simply disappeared, not having fulfilled their legal requirement to attend their hearing.

“The Biden-Harris administration is releasing hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied alien children without any way to track their whereabouts or status,” Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee said in a statement. “The administration is simply enabling the cartels and human traffickers.”

The DHS OIG said in a statement:

ICE must take immediate action to ensure the safety of UCs residing in the United States. Based on our audit work and according to ICE officials, UCs who do not appear for court are considered at higher risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor. Although we identified more than 32,000 UCs who did not appear for their immigration court dates, that number may have been much larger had ICE issued NTAs to the more than 291,000 UCs who were not placed into removal proceedings. By not issuing NTAs to all UCs, ICE limits its chances of having contact with UCs when they are released from HHS’ custody, which reduces opportunities to verify their safety. Without an ability to monitor the location and status of UCs, ICE has no assurance UCs are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.

“Ah, compassion. The liberals have that nailed, you know?” David Strom noted in an Aug. 21 op-ed for Hot Air. “Over 300,000 children are unaccounted for. These are children that ICE and HHS have taken responsibility for under Biden’s policies, and nobody knows what has happened to them.”

“Are they living lives of sweetness and light? Or are they being worked in sweatshops run by cartels making fentanyl? You have no idea and neither have I,” Strom added.

What about child sex trafficking? Who knows, reports or is taking action on an issue that few feel comfortable thinking or talking about?

