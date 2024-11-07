Coming soon? Justice and the Deep State

by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



From someone who knows about being a target of the Deep State.

Bonus:

We will enforce the rule of law and the Constitution.

You and your committee will be investigated for fabricating evidence, tampering with witnesses, suborning perjury, and conspiring to defraud the United States and more.

Get ready. https://t.co/RRPQFKY3Sh

— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 6, 2024