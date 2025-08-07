Comer explains why Bill and Hillary Clinton must comply with Epstein subpoenas

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2025 Real World News



House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer invoked the Peter Navarro precedent in warning Bill and Hillary Clinton not to defy the subpoenas he issued to them earlier this week which compels them to testify on their dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.

Navarro, President Trump’s trade and manufacturing policy chief was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena by the partisan House Select Committee on Jan. 6. He was incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami from March 19 to July 17, 2024.

“I’ve never once lost a subpoena battle in court,” Comer said on Wednesday.

“Obviously, when you subpoena a former president, your odds aren’t the best at getting them in if you look at history. But what makes this different is this subpoena was approved in a bipartisan manner by a subcommittee vote.”

Comer continued: “So you had Democrats and Republicans on the record voting to subpoena that whole list you showed, and there were Republicans and Democrats on that list. In addition to those subpoenas, I also subpoenaed (Attorney General) Pam Bondi for all the Epstein files.”

Along with the Clintons, subpoenas were issued to former FBI Director James Comey; former Attorney Generals Alberto Gonzales, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, William Barr, and Jeff Sessions; and former special counsel Robert Mueller.

“If someone doesn’t comply with a subpoena, we’ve seen it happen in the past, in both my committee, as well as on the Jan. 6 committee, when the Democrats had the majority, and you can hold them in contempt of Congress, and with a Republican attorney general, that’s something that I think that the Clinton legal team is going to think long and hard about,” Comer said.

“You’re not going to have a lot of sympathy, probably, from the Trump DOJ, if the Clintons fail to comply with a bipartisan, congressionally approved subpoena, which is what that was,” he said.

The letter accompanying the subpoena sent to Bill Clinton noted: “By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003. During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a ‘massage’ from one of Mr. Epstein’s victims. It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex-trafficking allegations against your ‘good friend’ Mr. Epstein, and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island.”

“You were also allegedly close to Ms. Ghislane Maxwell, an Epstein co-conspirator, and attended an intimate dinner with her in 2014, three years after public reports about her involvement in Mr. Epstein’s abuse of minors.”

The letter to Hillary Clinton noted her husband’s connections and added: “Maxwell’s nephew worked for your 2008 presidential campaign and was hired by the State Department shortly after you became Secretary of State.”

During the current congressional recess, Comer noted that “everywhere I’ve been in Kentucky this week, people want to know about the Epstein files. Congress is very clear in this. We expect the American people to get the truth.”

Support Free Press Foundation