CNN ‘anchor-splainer’ Trumped on ‘invasion of the United States by Tren de Aragua’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2025 Real World News



CNN’s Kasie Hunt on Monday evening attempted to “anchor-splain” to White Hosue Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller that President Daonld Trump was ignoring a lawful court order in deporting members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to El Salvador and added that the administration could just go on to decide to ignore any court order it didn’t agree with.

How’d that work out?

Human Events Editor Jack Posobiec noted: “The Left yesterday: America was founded by evil European Christians, we must burn down this white system which originated in 1619. The Left today: Trump hath violated the Sacred Constitution!!!”

Breaking it down Barney style so that all the Leftists can understand… pic.twitter.com/vT49HM4j6T — ThePoliticalSavant (@HollywoodM74928) March 18, 2025

