by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In 2016, Donald Trump received 8 percent of the black vote according to exit polls, It was the highest level of support by black voters for any Republican since George W. Bush in 2000.

In 2020, Trump’s support among blacks rose to 12 percent.

In 2024, recent polls show that number expanding to 21 percent.

CNN is in a state of shock:

Your Choice