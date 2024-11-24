Central to the incoming declassification nukes: The CIA, Mike Pompeo and the JFK files

by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2024 Real World News



Social media is simmering with debate on what the promised and widely-demanded transparency will reveal about major classified secrets in the second Trump Administration. Starting with the JFK assassination and the Epstein files, the list is long.

In the meantime, talking heads on network and cable TV are wearing out themselves and their viewers with the pros and cons of each new Trump nomination to staff his administration.

Whom President-elect Donald Trump selects for top positions is critically important but less significant than the man himself and the threat he represents as demonstrated by the following exchange. It reveals the key role played perhaps unwittingly by Mike Pompeo, the respected former CIA Director and Secretary of State in the first Trump Administration:

Today is the 61st anniversary of the JFK assassination in Dallas. Robert Kennedy shares his thoughts with Tucker.pic.twitter.com/RPEoE5CkQs — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 22, 2024

