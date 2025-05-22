CDC blocked 2021 alert on heart risks for young males from Covid shots; FDA orders new warnings

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2025 Real World News



Biden-Harris regime health officials were aware in February 2021 of the potential risks of heart-related complications from receiving the Covid shots but waited until June 2021 to adjust vaccine labels to make that side effect known, according to a report by the office of Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

“Even though CDC and FDA officials were well aware of the risk of myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination, the Biden Administration opted to withhold issuing a formal warning to the public for months about the safety concerns, jeopardizing the health of young Americans,” the 54-page interim report said.

In the time it took Biden-Harris health officials to adjust the labels, doctors who warned about the potential risks of myocarditis among those who took the shots were subject to censorship, suppression, and accusations of distributing misinformation, the New York Post noted in a May 21 report.

A separate report by The Epoch Times on May 21 noted that the CDC also held back on warning those who suffered heart inflammation following Covid injections not to engage in rigorous activity for months afterward.

Meanwhile, the Trump Administration’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requiring Pfizer and Moderna to expand warnings on the labels of their Covid vaccines for the risk of heart inflammation in adolescents and young men.

Johnson claimed that around the time of internal CDC deliberations over myocarditis, his office received “a growing number of letters” from doctors and other health care professionals who “experienced suppression and censoring of this information they [were] experiencing.”

According to Johnson’s report, available data raised concerns about myocarditis in early 2021, but top federal health officials began examining the matter after Feb. 28, 2021 when an Israeli Ministry of Health official attempted to contact the CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about 40 cases of myocarditis and other heart-related ailments in young people from the Pfizer injection.

In March 2021, an FDA official drafted a response noting that “limitations of passive surveillance … [and] incomplete data make it challenging to assess causation.”

By mid-April 2021, a Defense Department contractor involved with the Pentagon’s work on immunization delivered a presentation to the Covid Vaccine Safety Technical (VaST) working group that concluded “there is a high likelihood that cardiac symptoms following COVID-19 vaccination represent a hypersensitivity eosinophilic myocarditis.”

By this time, there had been more than 158 cases of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis reported on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

In May 2021, the Covid shot was approved for adolescents.

Top health officials also began deliberating on releasing a draft National Health Alert Network (HAN) warning about myocarditis and pericarditis side effects from the Covid jab.

“The pros and cons of an official HAN are what the main discussions are right now,” CDC official Dr. Sara Oliver wrote to Moderna on May 25, 2021. “I think it’s likely to be a HAN since that is the CDC’s primary method of communications to clinicians and public health departments, but people don’t want to appear alarmist either.”

About a day later, then-FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock wrote in an email to then-CDC director Rochelle Walensky that the FDA was opposed to releasing the warning as drafted.

Other top health officials raised objections as well. Then-director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks, expressed concerns that “myocarditis and pericarditis have not actually signaled.”

Another official raised concerns that the HAN was necessary because “messages have not been trickling from the vaccine programs to providers at large.”

Instead of issuing the HAN warning, the Biden-Harris CDC put out a notice on its website on May 28, 2021, that there had been “increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis” reported in the U.S. following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination from Pfizer and Moderna, but continued to recommend immunization for those ages 12 and up.

Internal Biden administration talking points from this time period described myocarditis from the Covid shots as “rare” and had been circulated to top health brass.

“It is unclear, though, whether these talking points, which minimized the risk and harm of myocarditis, had any effect on the decision not to issue the HAN,” Johnson’s report noted.

By this point, the number of VAERS reports had spiked to 752 cases.

On June 25, 2021, the FDA updated the labels on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to note the risk of myocarditis and similar complications.

“The full extent of the Biden administration’s failure to immediately warn the public about all COVID-19 vaccine adverse events must be completely exposed,” Johnson’s report concluded. “The American people fund the federal health departments and agencies with their hard-earned tax dollars. The information developed by these departments and agencies belongs to the American people.”

The Epoch Times noted that the CDC stated in a draft alert to health care providers in May 2021: “Patients can typically return to normal activity after initial improvement in symptoms, though restriction from rigorous activity like competitive sports is typically recommended for at least 3 months for those with myocarditis, due to concerns for sudden cardiac events while the heart recovers.”

The alert cited guidance from the American Heart Association.

The CDC opted instead to release a document about post-vaccination myocarditis, described as clinical considerations for doctors with patients with heart inflammation. The clinical considerations did not mention any restrictions on physical activity.

Barbara Loe Fisher, co-founder and president of the National Vaccine Information Center, told The Epoch Times: “How many young lives were put at risk or lost because CDC officials chose not to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about what they knew when they knew it?”

In updating the vaccine labels, the Trump FDA cited updated estimates of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis — inflammation of heart muscle and surrounding tissue — and a post-approval study showing the persistence of heart abnormalities months after getting the mRNA shots.

The label changes were posted on Wednesday and communicated in April 17 letters to the companies.

The FDA said an analysis of insurance claims found an incidence of 8 cases per million doses for the 2023-2024 formulas of the shots.

The updated warnings apply to males ages 16 to 25. Earlier warnings of heart issues for Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine covered males 12 to 17, and for Moderna’s, males 18 to 24.

