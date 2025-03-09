Canadian official: By projecting weakness in first meeting, Trudeau botched negotiations

by WorldTribune Staff, March 9, 2025 Real World News



Soon after President Donald Trump’s massive electoral victory in November, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the trek to Mar-a-Lago, Florida to meet with Trump.

Danielle Smith, the conservative premier of Alberta, Canada told Breitbart News Saturday on Sirius XM that Trudeau made two massive blunders at the time.

“I can tell you, I think we got into a ditch with the very first meeting in Mar-a-Lago. I’ve seen the president reference many times since then the exchange–I think two blunders: One was the on the issue of NATO,” she said. “We know the American president expects for all of the trade partners to reach their two percent NATO commitment, and Canada still hasn’t committed to doing that until 2032, so I think that was one problem. And then, yes… he said that tariffs would result in Canada collapsing, and I think that was the wrong message to convey because it made us sound very, very weak.”

Trump would go on to have what many political analysts say is the most successful opening to a presidency in history.

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s tenure as prime minister is over.

Sunday evening in Ottawa, the Liberal Party of Canada was set to announce the winner of the leadership race set in motion earlier this year by Trudeau’s resignation.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order delaying until April 2 the 25-percent tariffs he is imposing on Canada and Mexico. Canadian energy products will face a smaller ten-percent additional tariff when they go into effect next month.

Asked whether Trudeau was attempting to use the back and forth with Trump as a means to stay in power, Smith said, “No, Trudeau’s gone tomorrow.”

The new prime minister will have “the latitude to go as long as October before they call an election if they can continue to get support in our legislature.”

Smith said of Canada’s dependence on trade with the United States: “I mean, we are definitely dependent on U.S. trade… We certainly have more dependence on U.S. trade than in any other market, but it’s mutually beneficial. And I wish that we’d been able to convey earlier on just how much the Americans benefit from being able to buy cheap and discounted raw materials and intermediate products so they can do the value added to create American jobs and also keep prices lower for consumers.”

Smith continued: “That’s the partnership that we have. And Canada, in exchange, also becomes the principal buyer of American-produced products. We’re your biggest customers. So I think that we started off on the wrong foot, and now we’ve been trying to get that information out because we really should maintain this tariff-free relationship between our two countries. Our industries are so integrated, and it’s good for both partners.”

Smith said that having Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister would open the door to a number of opportunities between Canada and the United States.

“Let’s have the best person at the table make the argument… and I think that’s Pierre Poilievre, and I do agree with you that… if we do have Pierre as our prime minister, then I think that there’s a number of things that we could do together,” Smith detailed. “Pierre believes in development. He believes in low-cost energy. He believes that we need to have low taxes, doesn’t believe in any of the woke stuff that we’ve seen taking over our politics for the last five years.

“So I would think that there’d be, there’s probably still always going to be areas that are skirmishes or disputes about particular industries when it comes to the border, but I would say, on balance, the perspective that Pierre would bring would be very much in sync with, I think…the new direction in America,” she added. “And I think we’d have a really great relationship for the period of time they’re both in.”

