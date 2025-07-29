Bondi: DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge Boasberg

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 29, 2025

The Department of Justice has filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg over comments he has made about the Trump Administration, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Monday.

“Today at my direction, the [DOJ] filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration,” Bondi posted on X.

“These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will not stand for that.”

Baosberg has overseen multiple high-profile cases, including the deportation flights in which suspected members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang were sent to El Salvador.

Boasberg also oversaw the administration’s Signal chat case in March.

The DOJ complaint cited comments Boasberg made at the Judicial Conference in March, where he expressed concern that the Trump administration would trigger “a constitutional crisis” by disregarding rulings of federal courts.

According to the court document obtained by Newsweek, the DOJ has accused Boasberg of violating Canon 1, Canon 2(A) and Canon 3(A)(6) of the judicial code, which prohibit judges from making “public comment on the merits of a matter pending or impending in any court” and require them to maintain impartiality and “uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary.”

The complaint stated Boasberg’s conduct eroded public confidence in the judiciary’s ability to fairly adjudicate matters involving the executive branch.

The filing marks the second time the Justice Department has made a complaint against a federal judge this year.

The department also filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in February, Fox News reported.

