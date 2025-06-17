Bipartisan support for War Powers Resolution to prevent U.S. war with Iran

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 17, 2025

Republicans and Democrats in Congress say they support a War Powers Resolution aimed at keeping the United States out of a war with Iran.

Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine introduced the resolution on Monday that would require a debate and a vote in Congress before the U.S. enters Israel’s war against Iran with offensive support.

“It is not in our national security interest to get into a war with Iran unless that war is absolutely necessary to defend the United States. I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the United States into another endless conflict,” Kaine said.

“The American people have no interest in sending servicemembers to fight another forever war in the Middle East. This resolution will ensure that if we decide to place our nation’s men and women in uniform into harm’s way, we will have a debate and vote on it in Congress,” Kaine added.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said on Tuesday he will launch a similar effort in the House.

“This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution,” Massie wrote on X. “I’m introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution to prohibit our involvement. I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution.”

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez replied to Massie’s post, saying she was “signing on” to the resolution.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been an outspoken critic of the U.S. support for Israel’s war.

“Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA,” Greene wrote on X on Sunday. “Wishing for murder of innocent people is disgusting. We are sick and tired of foreign wars. All of them.”

Support Free Press Foundation