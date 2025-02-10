Bill Gates defends USAID … which he donated $30 million to

by WorldTribune Staff, February 10, 2025 Real World News



Billionaire globalist Bill Gates said last week he paid a visit to the White House to advocate for continuing the spending of taxpayer funds via foreign aid disbursements from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

“I’m doing my best to make sure we keep the things that I think are very value-based,” Gates told NBC.

“It’s unbelievable what an asset that is,” Gates said of USAID. “I know all the development agencies of all the countries, and this is the best of them.”

Gates said he had a “brief meeting” with President Donald Trump and a “long meeting” with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, whom he called “very thoughtful.”

A White House spokesperson confirmed Gates was at the White House but did not provide further details.

USAID has placed almost all direct hires on administrative leave following the reforms under the Trump administration. The agency’s website has gone dark, and Trump has temporarily frozen all foreign aid.

Gates told NBC he has not met with Elon Musk, a driving force behind the cuts who has referred to USAID as a “criminal organization.”

“I don’t know how open-minded he is,” Gates said of Musk.

While Gates said he has “nothing but admiration” for Musk’s innovation with Tesla and SpaceX, he said that when people move into the public sector, “sometimes people appreciate that this is different than the private sector.”

“Even in the private sector, you rarely lay off 100% of the people overnight,” Gates said, appearing to refer to Musk’s efforts to slash the federal workforce.

What Gates didn’t mention in the NBC interview is the $30 million he has funneled to USAID.

The funds were pumped through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation:

🚨Bill Gates’ Foundation has awarded over $30M to USAID since 2012 Never underestimate the power this man has over our government pic.twitter.com/jrM22wcql1 — Died Suddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) February 8, 2025

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!