Biden taking week off to prepare for first debate with Trump

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



ABC News headline on Thursday: “Biden heads to Camp David to prepare for 1st presidential debate with Trump”.

That’s right, Joe Biden is apparently taking the week off as his handlers, plastic surgeons, botox injectors, brain implant specialists, etc. attempt to get him upright and relatively lucid for the one-and-a-half hour showdown with Trump on June 27.

What was the line from the “The Six Million Dollar Man” … “We can rebuild him. We have the technology.”

Does this not confirm the belief that the 81-year-old Biden really is not running anything?

We’re one week out from the CNN Presidential Debate and @JoeBiden is officially off the grid. The Commander-In-Chief is taking the entire week off so he can cram at Camp David. Democrats are depending on him to cure what they call “Trump amnesia,” their latest excuse for Biden’s… pic.twitter.com/sZgAeG3GUt — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 21, 2024

Your Choice