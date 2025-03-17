Biden pardons, signed by autopen, declared ‘null and void’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2025 Real World News



Thousands of pardons granted by Joe Biden during the final stages of his time in the White House are “null and void” because they were signed using an autopen, President Donald Trump said.

Hunter Biden, alleged Covid architect Anthony Fauci, and members of the Select Committee that investigated J6 are among those to get the autopen pardons.

An “autopen” signature is a mechanical or digital reproduction of a person’s signature using a machine. It allows someone (usually a high-ranking official) to “sign” documents without physically writing their signature each time. It’s often used for mass signings, official government documents, or letters, but can raise concerns about authenticity — especially in politics.

Earlier this month, the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project found that the same autopen signature was used on nearly all presidential documents during Biden’s tenure.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!

In a follow-up conversation with a reporter, Trump reiterated his assessment, stating: “I would say that [the pardons] are null and void, because I’m sure Biden didn’t have any idea that it was taking place.”

“Somebody was using an autopen to sign off to give pardons,” Trump continued. “As an example — the J6 Unselect Committee — they give pardons with an autopen. I don’t think Biden knew anything about it.”

The president also asserted that “they deleted and destroyed all of the information that took them over a year to get.”

“And the reason they did that is because the information was very incriminating, about them — like Nancy Pelosi — it was determined conclusively that she knew about 10,000 soldiers and turned it down. And if we used 500 soldiers, you would have had no problem, let alone 10,000,” Trump added.

Trump also cited “the young lady that said that I grabbed these powerful young Secret Service agents by the neck.”

“You know that was a big hoax. It was a lie, and she admitted it. And they deleted everything,” Trump declared. “What they did is criminal.”

Q: “On the Biden autopen. Are those executive orders, those pardons…now null and void?” Pres. Trump: “I think so. It’s not my decision. That’ll be up to a court. But I would say that they’re null and void because I’m sure Biden didn’t have any idea that it was taking place.” pic.twitter.com/p0a9AqRbck — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2025

