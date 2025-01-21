Biden in last act pardons ‘crime family’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2025 Real World News



Some can remember a Democrat president, John F. Kennedy, known for idealism: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

In his last act in the White House, made official during President Donald Trump’s inaugural address, Democrat Joe Biden redefined public service when he issued preemptive pardons to five of his family members.

Breitbart News reported that it had obtained a letter in which House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer asked attorney general nominee Pam Bondi to investigate and prosecute James Biden for allegedly making false statements to Congress.

James Biden was business partners with CEFC China Energy Co., an organization closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Through Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), Comer discovered that Biden associate Rob Walker received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

Related: The core of the Biden crimes and the Suspicious Activity Reports, May 10, 2024

As a public service, the Marco Polo research group published a voluminous compendium of the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop including photos, videos, emails and documentation that pointed to criminal activity involving his father, members of the Biden family and their network of supporters. See photos below.

During his investigation into the “Biden Crime Family,” Comer found a $200,000 check from Americore, a company that allegedly defrauded Medicare, which landed in Joe Biden’s bank account via James Biden. James Biden denied the check was due to a preexisting business relationship claiming instead that the money was a return payment for money Joe Biden lent him. Comer then requested the alleged “loan documents” the Biden brothers might have consummated, but the White House stonewalled the request.

Frank Biden, Joe Biden’s youngest brother, was “hired by the Illinois-based industrial manufacturing firm Federal Signal Corp. to help connect the company with Florida lawmakers,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “During a weekly call, Frank Biden, 69 years old, would frequently interrupt the meeting and say he had to take a call from ‘the Big Guy,’ as he put it.”

Breitbart senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) president Peter Schweizer’s investigative “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite” reveals that Valerie Biden Owens “served as the campaign manager for his past presidential campaigns, directed $2.5 million from ‘Citizens for Biden’ and ‘Biden for President Inc.’ to her own consulting firm during her brother’s 2008 presidential bid alone.”

“Jim and Sara Biden did not seek this pardon because they have never committed any crimes,” said Paul Fishman, an attorney for James and Sara Biden. “But for the reasons the President described, they have accepted it.”

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” Biden wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

“That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden,” he added. “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!