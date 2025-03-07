Before ‘lawfare’ there was Perkins Coie: Notorious firm loses its security clearance

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2025 Real World News



During the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) paid the Perkins Coie law firm more than $1 million to hire opposition research firm Fusion GPS to distribute the bogus Trump-Russia dossier.

Clinton got a light slap on the wrist: In 2022, the FEC fined the twice failed presidential candidate and said her campaign violated the rules because they failed to disclose payments funneled to Fusion GPS through Perkins Coie.

Perkins Coie has also faced zero real consequences for its major role in the Russiagate hoax.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order revoking security clearances from Perkins Coie employees over “lawfare” and “unlawful” diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices at the firm.

Trump said before signing the order: “This is an absolute honor to sign. What they’ve done is just terrible. It’s weaponization, you could say weaponization against a political opponent, and it should never be allowed to happen again.”

Perkins Coie’s access to certain federal resources will also be suspended under Trump’s order.

The Trump White House’s Rapid Response account on X wrote: “President Trump’s Administration will not tolerate Perkins Coie LLP’s unethical and discriminatory actions that threaten our elections, military strength, and national security.”

The post added that the firm has “worked with activist donors, including George Soros, to judicially overturn enacted election laws, such as those requiring voter identification. A court was forced to sanction Perkins Coie attorneys for unethical lack of candor before the court.”

The firm has also “been accused of racially discriminating against its own attorneys, staff, and applicants. Perkins Coie has publicly announced racial percentage quotas for hiring and promotions, violating civil rights laws, and excluded applicants from fellowships based on race until lawsuits forced change,” the statement continued.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe previously said the entire Perkins Coie law firm “could be subject to indictment” after several of their lawyers allegedly lied to federal investigators.

“This was a coordinated effort by Hillary Clinton Campaign officials, by executives who were working with them, lawyers who work for the campaign, all attempting to defraud the federal government… Defrauding the government is a felony, making false statements to federal investigators is a felony,” Ratcliffe said in 2022.

Ratcliffe added: “And when multiple people do it together I think that is a conspiracy and I think that’s what is being revealed in John Durham’s filings… If multiple lawyers from a law firm are attempting to defraud the government or lie to the government, not just commit a campaign dirty trick but to peddle a false narrative to mislead investigators an entire law firm like Perkins Coie could be subject to indictment.”

