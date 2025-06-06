Bannon: Musk ‘turned on the country’ and Trump ‘has had enough of it’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 6, 2025

Elon Musk’s time as a White House advisor amounted to nothing more than “performance art,” War Room host Steve Bannon said on Thursday amid the dustup between President Donald Trump and Musk.

“Elon Musk is working for himself,” Bannon said. “President Trump empowered him more than anyone’s ever been empowered in this government! He [President Trump] had his back. Promoted this guy. And when people like me, who said, ‘You’re making a mistake! This is a bad guy! He’s gonna turn on you! He’s not with us.’ And when President Trump said, ‘Hey, give this guy a shot!’ and I trust President Trump‘s judgment,” Bannon said and explained how he backed off “a little.”

Bannon explained to his audience that as soon as Musk discovered he wasn’t running things or didn’t “get the adoration,” he “turned” on Trump. But according to Bannon, Musk didn’t just turn on Trump, “He [Musk] turned on the country—on the American people—and President Trump has had enough of it!”

Bannon continued: “One Big Beautiful” bill wasn’t written the way Musk thought it should be written. He began to attack Trump on social media. Bannon suggested that Musk could have spoken with some of the top Republicans, with whom he has relationships, but instead, he began “tweeting the most vicious stuff you could tweet!” In Musk’s attempt to score points in his social media war with President Trump, he tried to group him in “with those pedophiles on the [Epstein’s] island!”

And then, Bannon unloaded, saying Musk “called for the president to be impeached and JD Vance to take his role! As hard as we’ve worked in all the years! Some punk is gonna sit there and go, he should be impeached!?”

Bannon warned that it won’t be long before Democrats begin to cozy up to Musk and before we know it, “He’ll write a $500 million check for Hakeem Jefferies—He’ll be across the thing, looking to impeach President Trump—looking to help steal the ’28 election! Let’s get ahead of it!”

“HE IS A FRAUD” Steve Bannon Blasts Elon Musk For Inflating DOGE Numbers And Betraying President Trump pic.twitter.com/7R2OmZSME0 — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 5, 2025

