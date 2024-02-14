‘Authorized cheating’: NCAA official resigns over trans takeover of women’s sports

by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2024

A member of the NCAA Committee on Infractions resigned from his position on Friday over the organization’s policy which allows biological males to compete in women’s sports.

William Bock, a former general counsel for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, blamed the NCAA’s refusal to protect women’s sports. With more than a year left in his current term, Bock said he could no longer stomach the NCAA’s radical trans policy.

“Although I may not have agreed with the wisdom of every rule in the NCAA rulebook,” Bock wrote in his resignation letter, “I believed the intent behind the NCAA’s rules was competitive fairness and protection of equal opportunities for student-athletes. This conviction has changed as I have watched the NCAA double down on regressive policies which discriminate against female student-athletes.”

Bock said he objects to the current requirements for trans athletes which are based on reduced testosterone levels, not an athlete’s passage through puberty. While a growing number of international sports bodies recognize that hormones are just one part of the problem, the NCAA refuses to adopt tighter restrictions. It’s puberty, Bock argued, that gives men a biological advantage in sports.

“… [T]hose changes that you get through development — they don’t go away,” Bock said. “And you’re going to reduce performance by a small amount if you reduce testosterone levels, but you’re never going to bridge the gap between men and women. And so it’s a ruse to say that testosterone suppression, it’s a level playing field, so it’s not true.”

Concerned Women for America’s Doreen Denny said: “The NCAA is a coward to institutions that are woke. It’s a coward to the culture that wants to convince us that males can take women’s places, because they’re now female — and we know that’s just a farce.”

In the meantime, Bock’s resignation should be taken seriously, Denny said, because “his reasons come from his own expertise. He was a part of the U.S. Doping Agency that litigated Lance Armstrong and the testosterone doping scandal that happened. And he said [that] even Lance Armstrong’s doping scandal … pales in comparison [to] the advantage that males have in women’s sports.”

Bock insists his mere presence in a “sport integrity role” is compromised when “there’s massive, essentially authorized, cheating taking place and dramatically harming women.” Bock decided that he didn’t want to help the NCAA project this lie of fairness and equity. “… [I] needed to resign with the hope that maybe [it] will cause other people to look at the issue more closely.”

Just this past week, a biological male literally leapt over the female competition during the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) indoor track and field championship.

Kearsarge Regional High School sophomore Maelle Jacques, a biological male, took first place in the girls high jump competition. Jacques dominated and finished with a 5’1” mark, an inch better than any other athlete in the girls Division II competition. In the boys Division II, the lowest high jump was 5’8”, and the winning jumpers hit 6’2”.

Denny told The Washington Stand: “From the start, NCAA’s policy for participation of trans-identifying male athletes in women’s sports has had no justification in law or science — in fact, it is nothing short of institutional discrimination against female athletes. It’s time for the NCAA to admit this and repeal its wrongheaded policy that is robbing collegiate women of equal opportunity in their own sports.”

