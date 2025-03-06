Author: Recent history shows ending the Ukraine War won’t be easy but possible

by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2025 Real World News



U.S. national security advisor Mike Waltz Waltz told reporters on Wednesday that the Trump Administration is moving quickly to start peace negotiations to end the Ukraine-Russia war and sign a mineral rights deal with Kiev.

“I think we’re going to see movement in very short order,” Waltz said. “I have literally just been on the phone with my counterpart, the Ukrainian national security advisor, talking about times, locations, delegations.”

Author and columnist Grant Newsham noted that ending a war which has not been ultimately decided “is hard but not unprecedented.”

“One would think that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the first time a war had to be brought to a close without one side crushing the other and dictating terms,” Newsham wrote in an analysis for the New York Sun which was re-posted to LinkedIn on March 5.

“It’s always hard to end a war and to have to cut a deal with persons who attacked you and killed and cruelly treated your troops and citizens. It’s infuriating beyond imagination,” Newsham wrote. “Sometimes, though, it’s the only alternative.”

Newsham cited the Korean War (1950-1953), the Vietnam War (1964-1975), and the Rhodesian War (1964-1979) as examples.

In Korea, “South Korea’s leader, Syngman Rhee, opposed negotiations, tried to sabotage them, and wouldn’t sign the armistice agreement. Rhee wanted the Americans to reunify the peninsula by force. Yet the United States wasn’t going to spend the necessary blood,” Newsham noted.

In Vietnam, “the communists started it and the final deal let them occupy parts of South Vietnam. It took five years to negotiate a settlement. Meanwhile, American POWs were being abused and troops dying. President Nixon forced South Vietnam to sign the deal,” Newsham noted.

In Rhodesia, “Britain brokered an agreement in 1979 whereby the Rhodesian government cut a deal with guerrilla leader Robert Mugabe and ultimately gave him the country. The Rhodesians had little choice. The free world was backing Mugabe — both Marxist and brutal,” Newsham wrote.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy “should be glad he might at least get most of what he started with — and an implicit promise of American military support is available via the ‘mineral agreement,’ ” Newsham wrote.

“If Zelenskyy and the Europeans want to try and retake the Crimea and all of eastern Ukraine, have at it. Will Britain send all 25 of its serviceable tanks?”

As for America’s Democrat Party, whose members during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday applauded only when Trump mentioned the hundreds of billions of dollars the U.S. has gifted Ukraine, Newsham advised they should take their case to the American voters and, as Trump would say, “see how that works out.”

“Don’t hold your breath,” Newsham wrote. “The Democrats are selectively bloodthirsty. Remember them calling for leaving Iraq no matter what? There was Code Pink and the refrain ‘Bush lied, people died.’ Now they’re all for other people fighting in Ukraine. … It seems the Democrats will allow any number of people to die in Ukraine if it might destroy Donald Trump.”

Can Russian strongman Vladimir Putin be forced to regret starting the war?

“That will be hard,” Newsham noted. “And Trump might need to allow Russia concessions — to include sanctions relief.

“Such things are often required to end a war — even if you hate the other side. Yet you can still keep certain sanctions in place and collapse the price of oil. And sanction China, Iran, and North Korea so they’ll regret helping Russia.”

Enforcing a ceasefire and providing fully-audited economic and military assistance to Ukraine, Newsham concluded, may not be the perfect solution but is “better than the alternatives.”

