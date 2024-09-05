Aurora-type cartel takeover coming to a town near you?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Members of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua who illegally entered the United States have reportedly seized control of multiple apartment buildings and carried out violent robberies, shootings, and assaults in Aurora, Colorado, authorities say.

How did Aurora, a town of 390,000 residents, become a target for the violent gang?

Aurora is a suburb of Denver, which is a sanctuary city.

Tren de Aragua reportedly forcibly seized Aurora’s Aspen Grove Apartments from its landlords and began patrolling the migrant-packed complex with high-powered weaponry, including AR-15s and AK-47s. One Aurora resident’s comments to Fox News encapsulate the situation: “This is organized. They patrol the property with guns visibly, like they’re not trying to hide them. There’s no repercussions. These are ghosts.”

Local media reports cited Denver officials disputing the reports and shifting the blame on failures by landlords to maintain their properties.

The City of Aurora issued the following statement to Denver ABC affiliate, Denver7:

The city is attempting to work with all parties involved, which will impact any legal process and timing. An emergency court order is only one of several considerations at this time. There will be no official court filings until at least after the meeting has taken place.

The city of Aurora is handling public safety concerns at these problem buildings, making arrests, and conducting proactive police work. The state law is clear when it comes to a property owner’s responsibility when it comes to addressing health hazards and code violations at the apartment buildings they own. We will continue to aggressively pursue a resolution in order to address the poor conditions impacting residents.

The Aurora City Council passed a resolution in February saying it will refuse to offer aid for migrants from neighboring cities.

But that hasn’t stopped the spillover of illegals from Denver.

Can this happen in your town?

If can if it is near a sanctuary city.

“The stark reality unfolding in Aurora may soon spread across the United States,” Collin Pruett noted in a Sept. 4 analysis for The American Conservative.

“Major American cities, especially those embracing the ‘sanctuary city’ label, have hollowed out their police forces and elected soft-on-crime district attorneys. Just as the most well-funded, well-organized, and well-armed criminal syndicates in the hemisphere’s history descend upon them, these cities are slashing enforcement capabilities.”

If Aurora is any indication of what’s to come, Pruett noted, “we may soon be forced to militarize our cartel response, just as Mexico has been forced to do.”

American police departments “are simply unequipped or unwilling to protect citizens from the consequences of open-borders,” Pruett wrote. “As I wrote in my description of the Del Rio sector of Texas, paralysis is likely to grip law enforcement agencies as narco-terror infrastructure and manpower begin to reach critical mass in the United States. There’s very little these agencies can reasonably do to stop coordinated cartel operations given the increasing scale and robust civil liberty protections afforded to narco-terrorists in the U.S.”

Aurora’s crisis in dealing with a rogue Venezuelan gang is not the only evidence of increased cartel activity inside the United States:

• A Montana tribal leader was forced to cancel his plans to testify in front of Congress in April, citing death threats from Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa Cartel.

• A cartel, housing trafficked children and 220 pounds of hard drugs, was busted in Massachusetts in late 2023.

• Minnesota has developed into a distribution network for the New Generation Cartel, a cartel that is better described as a paramilitary force than a gang.

“Perhaps Yankee bed-and-breakfasts being taken over by hardened Latin American gang members will wake New Englanders up to the plight of their fellow countrymen in the southwest, but I doubt it,” Pruett wrote. “The 2022 Martha’s Vineyard airlift was evidence enough that this region marinates in self-righteousness and indifference to suffering.”

Cartel violence becoming a feature of American life may not be guaranteed, “but the ingredients that could lead to widespread instability are increasingly being put on the table,” Pruett noted. “Catastrophically low American confidence in institutions, anti-police attitudes, and decades of open borders haven’t fully baked the cake, but they have certainly created a dangerous mix.”

