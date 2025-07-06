At least 70 dead in Texas flooding; Guadalupe River rose to 36 feet

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 6, 2025

At least 70 people were killed and many are still missing in flooding in Texas’s Kerr, Travis, Burnet, Williamson, and Kendall counties, authorities said on Sunday.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters during a news conference Sunday morning that of the 59 confirmed dead, there were 38 adults and 21 children. Officials were still working to identify 18 of the deceased adults and four of the children.

Crews continue to search for survivors, including 11 children and one counselor still missing from Camp Mystic, a Christian retreat along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Hunt.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited Camp Mystic on Saturday and said the camp and the river “were horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I’ve seen in any natural disaster.”

“The height the rushing water reached to the top of cabins was shocking,” he posted on X. “We won’t stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins.”

Camp Mystic was hosting 750 children when the floodwaters struck.

Between 2 and 7 a.m., the Guadalupe River in Kerrville rose from 1 to 36 feet in height, according to a flood gauge in the area. Major flooding is considered anything above 20 feet.

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice told reporters: “This happened very quickly over a very short amount of time that could not be predicted. This is not like a tornado where you can have a siren. This is not a hurricane where you’re planning weeks in advance. It hit hard and things like this happen in a very strategic, very isolated area and when those two things converge you have what happened today.”

President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County.

Trump said in a post to Truth Social:

“These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State. Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard, together with State First Responders, have saved more than 850 lives. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!”

Texas State and National Guard Service Members continue to work 24/7 across Central Texas and the Texas Hill Country. Our men and women on the ground and in the air have rescued more than 360 people so far — and we won’t stop until all who are stranded or lost are found and… https://t.co/xmdMPCSbue — Texas Military Dept. (@TXMilitary) July 6, 2025

