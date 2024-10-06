‘As I was saying …’: Trump returns to Butler; Elon urges ‘vote, vote, vote’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Returning to the site where he was shot by a would-be assassin on July 13, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday began his speech to a massive crowd of some 60,000 supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania: “As I was saying.”

Trump then pointed to the very chart he had turned his head to acknowledge on July 13, the chart that very likely saved his life:

“I love that chart,” Trump said. “I love that graph. Isn’t it a beautiful thing?”

Trump continued with the point he had tried to make at his last rally in Butler:

“But also beautiful because look at the number, that’s the day I left office,” he continued, pointing to the number of illegals apprehended at the southern border. “It was the lowest Border Patrol [apprehensions]…Today, it’s out of control.”

Trump told the crowd: “Above all, you deserve leadership in Washington that does not answer to the lobbyists, to the bureaucrats, or to the corrupt special interests, but answers only to you, the hardworking citizens of America, of which there are a lot of them.

“We have a lot of them. We have a lot of them over the past eight years, those who want to stop us from achieving this future have slandered me, impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot, and who knows, maybe even tried to kill me,. But I’ve never stopped fighting for you. And I never will.”

“I will never quit, I will never bend, I will never break, I will never yield – not even in the face of death itself.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk contributed in a big way to Saturday’s highlight reel.

Wearing a black “Make America Great Again” hat, Musk told the crowd: “As you can see, I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA.” It was a nod to the Dark Brandon meme. He called the upcoming Nov. 5 election “the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election. The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech.”

Musk added: “I want to say what an honor it is to be here and, you know, the true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire, right? And we had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs, and another who was fist pumping after getting shot.”

Musk called on Trump supporters to “Just be a pest to everyone. You know, people on the street everywhere: Vote, vote, vote!”

“Fight, fight, fight, vote, vote, vote,” Musk added.

(See Trump’s speech in full here.)

Elon Musk: “This is the most important election of our lifetime. The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech.” pic.twitter.com/CZSonYmZ90 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 5, 2024

