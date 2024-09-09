As debate looms, ABC has near perfect record: 100% positive about Harris; 93% negative on Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, September 9, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



There is not even the pretense of objectivity at ABC News when it comes to the 2024 presidential election.

Thusly, GOP candidate Donald Trump’s team has likely prepared the former president to square off not only with Democrat Kamala Harris but the moderator’s for Tuesday night’s debate, David Muir and Linsey Davis.

A Media Research Center (MRC) analysts reviewed all 100 campaign stories that aired on ABC’s World News Tonight from the day Harris entered the race (July 21) through Sept. 6 and “found 25 clearly positive statements about Harris from reporters, anchors, voters or other non-partisan sources, with zero negative statements — none. That computes to a gravity-defying 100% positive spin score” for Harris, the MRC reported on Monday.

As for Trump, the analysis found just five clearly positive comments and 66 negative statements for a 93% negative spin score.

“During these same weeks, both the CBS Evening News and NBC Nightly News also delivered highly positive coverage for Harris, and mostly negative coverage for Trump, yet not as extreme as we found with ABC’s World News Tonight. Employing the same methodology, coverage of Harris was 94% positive on CBS, and 71% positive on NBC — historically good press, but not as good as the 100% positive press she received on ABC,” Rich Noyes wrote for MRC.

For Trump, coverage was 77% negative on CBS, and 86% negative on NBC.

While both CBS and NBC occasionally showed voters who oppose Harris, ABC showed none.

Meanwhile, the Harris team failed to secure debate rule changes it had sought, including removing the muted microphones which they believe will “handcuff” her against Trump.

In the debates between Trump and Joe Biden, the Trump team agreed to several rules set by Biden’s team, such as having no audience members present and using muted microphones to prevent interruptions. According to a Politico report, the Harris campaign pushed for unmuted microphones so that Harris could leverage her prosecutorial background to confront Trump directly, similar to her approach during Senate hearings.

Trump adviser Jason Miller noted how the Democrats had “finally accepting the already agreed-upon rules of the debate that they wrote in the first place.”

The debate, beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, will be 90 minutes long with two commercial breaks. It will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance have agreed to a debate hosted by CBS News on Oct. 1.

