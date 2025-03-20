Art of the Ukraine-Russia deal? Critic admits: ‘Sadly, Trump was right’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2025 Real World News



There is a momentum in Ukraine-Russia news in recent days that has been missing since the beginning of the conflict. And that is bad news for President Donald Trump’s critics on the Left.

Trump said he was optimistic that a peace deal could be reach after speaking with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The one with President Putin was yesterday — that went very well,” Trump told Breitbart News in a Wednesday interview. “I then spoke with President Zelenskyy today and explained what took place yesterday, and my aim is to put these two countries together. Then we work a ceasefire and ultimately we stop losing 2,000 people a week. Two thousand people a week or more are being killed in that war, and I want to stop it. I also want to stop massive payments that are necessary to be made by us. I also want Europe to pay the same as us because they weren’t able to do that under Biden and Biden never asked that because Biden was a grossly incompetent president. We had two very good phone calls and I do believe a deal will be worked out so we can stop the bloodshed that’s taking place over there.”

U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that “Shuttle diplomacy is difficult, it’s tough, but we are going back and forth at every level, driving both sides toward a ceasefire and driving both sides toward the end of this war.”

In a Tuesday op-ed for The Hill, Alan J. Kuperman “sadly” confirms how Trump was right that the Ukraine-Russia war was completely unnecessary, that the Biden-Harris regime and Zelenskyy provoked and escalated it, and that Western media has continuously lied about it.

Kuperman writes:

“I rarely agree with President Trump, but his latest controversial statements about Ukraine are mostly true. They only seem preposterous because western audiences have been fed a steady diet of disinformation about Ukraine for more than a decade. It is time to set the record straight on three key points that illuminate why Ukrainians and former President Joe Biden — not merely Russian President Vladimir Putin — bear significant responsibility for the outbreak and perpetuation of war in Ukraine.

“First, as recently documented by overwhelming forensic evidence, and affirmed even by a Kyiv court, it was Ukrainian right-wing militants who started the violence in 2014 that provoked Russia’s initial invasion of the country’s southeast including Crimea. …

“Second, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy contributed to a wider war by violating peace deals with Russia [known as Minsk 1 and 2] and seeking NATO military aid and membership. …

“Third, Joe Biden too contributed crucially to the escalation and perpetuation of fighting. … Biden raised false hopes in Ukraine, needlessly perpetuating a war that has killed or wounded hundreds of thousands in the last two years alone during which the frontlines have shifted by less than 1 percent of Ukraine’s territory. …

“Even more tragic, whatever peace deal emerges after the war will be worse for Ukraine than the Minsk accords that Zelenskyy foolishly abandoned due to his political ambitions and naïve expectation of bottomless U.S. support.”

Meanwhile, Trump is continuing on his diplomatic roll.

After more than two years in captivity in Afghanistan, the Taliban released American hostage George Glezmann on Thursday following negotiations between the Trump Administration and Qatari officials, a diplomatic source familiar with the release told Fox News Digital.

“Glezmann departed the Kabul airport Wednesday evening local time on his way to Doha where he will then be met by U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler along with a team from the Qatari Foreign Ministry,” Fox News Digital reports. “The release of the 65-year-old American, abducted while visiting Kabul as a tourist on Dec. 5, 2022, comes after Boehler met with officials from the Afghan foreign ministry alongside Qatari officials.”

Marc Fogel, who had been detained in Russia since 2021, was returned to the United States in February and was a guest at Trump’s speech to Congress earlier this month, as was an American citizen held in Belarus. Six Americans detained in Venezuela were also returned last month.

Matt Margolis wrote for PJ Media:

Donald Trump is also making far more significant progress in securing the release of hostages held in Gaza than we saw from Joe Biden. In a powerful display of resolve, Trump warned Hamas that there would be severe consequences if they failed to meet the terms of the ceasefire agreement. His blunt rhetoric, which included a chilling threat to “let hell break out” if the hostages were not released on schedule, seems to have had a tangible effect, prompting Hamas to follow through on the release of Israeli hostages. This development raises questions about why the Biden administration didn’t adopt a similarly forceful approach earlier. It’s hard to ignore the contrast with Joe Biden’s past claims of working “around the clock” to secure the release of hostages in Gaza when little progress had been made. The last hostage freed under his administration was Abigail Naftali, the great-niece of Democratic donor Liz Hirsh Naftali, who also purchased Hunter Biden’s artwork. After that, nothing. This solitary success stands in stark contrast to the ongoing plight of many American hostages still held captive.

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!