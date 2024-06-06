Arizona GOP lawsuit: At least half a million unaccounted-for enrolled voters

by WorldTribune Staff, June 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Research into Arizona’s voter rolls discovered between 500,000 and 1.27 million invalid registrations, including deceased people and those who have left the state, according to a lawsuit filed this week by the Arizona Republican Party and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club against Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

Several counties were found to have “outrageous voter registration rates,” with some having a total list of voter names that exceeded “100% of eligible voters.”

“Accurate voter rolls are the bedrock of our constitutional republic,” said Gina Swoboda, chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party. “The rampant presence of ineligible voters on our rolls is unacceptable and undermines the trust Arizonans place in our electoral process.”

The lawsuit seeks judicial action in ordering the state to clean up its voter rolls and implement an effective system that prevents such discrepancies from occurring again.

As part of the stipulations in the lawsuit, both the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and the Republican Party of Arizona are asking the court to declare that Fontes violated the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), order the implementation of voter roll maintenance programs, and order the introduction of an injunction to require the state to comply.

“Our findings reveal a staggering number of counties with more registered voters than eligible citizens,” said Scot Mussi, president of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club. “This is a clear indication of a system in disarray. We are holding Adrian Fontes accountable to ensure fair and credible elections in Arizona.”

“The AZGOP and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club are demanding the immediate implementation of an effective voter list maintenance program to comply with NVRA mandates,” a statement posted on the X account for the Republican Party of Arizona said.

🚨 BREAKING: @AZGOP, @azfec has filed a major lawsuit against Democrat Secretary of State Adrian Fontes for critical voter roll issues! We won’t stop fighting for integrity, transparency, and accountability in Arizona elections! 💥🗳️ pic.twitter.com/3G8Tc379xK — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) June 4, 2024

