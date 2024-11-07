Are Democrats still calling for the end of the Electoral College?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In October, then-Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz told donors at a gathering at the home of California Gov. Gavin Newsom: “I think all of us know, the Electoral College needs to go. We need a national popular vote.”

He had earlier made similar remarks at a separate event in Seattle, where he called himself “a national popular vote guy.”

So, on Nov. 7, 2024, where are all the Democrats demanding an end to the Electoral College?

A search found only one:

“And how ’bout we get rid of the Electoral College? Anybody like that? Anyone? I’m not so sure anymore. It’s a popular vote, that’s what we need to do. Who gets the most votes wins — one vote, one person. No racist math in the equation.”

Who said that?

Rosie O’Donnell.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is an agreement among a group of U.S. states and the District of Columbia to award all their electoral votes to whichever presidential ticket wins the overall popular vote in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The agreement would go into effect among participating states only after they collectively represent an absolute majority of votes (currently at least 270) in the Electoral College.

Currently, 17 states and the District of Columbia have signed on to the Compact. The states, the order the signed up, are Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, Hawaii, Washington, Massachusetts, Vermont, California, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, New Mexico, Oregon, Minnesota, and Maine. They represent 207 electoral votes.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, President-elect Donald Trump led the popular vote with 73,252,392 compared to 68,683,617 for Democrat Kamala Harris.

If the current Compact were in effect on Tuesday, this is what the 2024 election map would look like:

