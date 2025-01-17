Arctic blast prompts Trump to move most inauguration events indoors

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2025 Real World News



With the weather in Washington, D.C. expected to be brutally cold on Monday, President-elect Donald Trump said he is moving most inauguration events indoors.

Brutal cold and ferocious winds are expected for the D.C. region on Monday, with temperatures expected to fall to the upper 20s, Fox Weather reported.

With the wind chill, it will feel more like single digit temperatures. There is also a possibility of snow from a storm forecast on Sunday.

The decision will no doubt ease concerns of Trump’s security advisors as he survived two assassination attempt in 2024 and the nation faces unprecedented terror alerts in the final days of the Biden Administration.

President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration ceremonies were moved indoors in January 1985. In what was the last time an inauguration was held indoors, Reagan had taken the oath of office the day before at the White House, but public ceremonies the next day took place inside while the temperature was 7 degrees with a windchill of -40.

President Thomas Jefferson was also inaugurated inside the Capitol, as was the custom early in the republic’s history.

The outdoors custom began in 1817 when President James Monroe’s inauguration was moved outside because the Capitol was so badly damaged after the War of 1812 when the British burned the building.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration, just want it to happen. It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).

Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!

We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In.

All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 P.M. (Doors open at 1 P.M.—Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening.

Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

