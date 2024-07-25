Anti-Israel rioters manhandle D.C. police; Marine on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 10 years

by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Pro-Hamas activists, including a large number of paid professional agitators who were bussed in, descended no Washington, D.C. on Wednesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress.

The rioters manhandled police, burned the American flag, and defaced statues and monuments.

Fraternal Order of Police Chairman Kenneth Spencer said law enforcement made several arrests despite only having 29 officers available with no additional help from the Biden Interior Department.

Former President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post: “If those people rioting in Washington yesterday were Republicans/Conservatives, they’d all be in jail right now, facing 10 to 20 year sentences. Under this Crooked Administration, nothing will happen to them!”

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly noted:

Former NYPD officer Thomas Webster, a former Marine with no criminal record who tried to defend J6ers from aggressive cops on Jan 6, was held behind bars awaiting trial for more than a year then sentenced to 10 years for pushing a DC Metro officer and grabbing him while on the ground. Julian Khater was arrested on a plane by FBI agents in March 2021 for allegedly spraying pepper spray at police including Brian Sicknick on Jan 6. Khater, who never went into the Capitol, spent 18 months in DC gulag denied release until he was tormented into pleading guilty to assaulting police. He is now serving a 6 1/2 year prison sentence.

Media consultant Ann Schockett posted on Facebook:

Let’s call it, “J24”! Where is the outrage? Yesterday on the day of PM Netanyahu’s address to Congress, paid pro-‘Palestine’ protestors were bussed into DC and desecrated the Liberty Bell replica given by the American Legion, and other public statues, tore down our American flag and raised the “Palestinian” flag and then entered the Cannon House Office en masse. They spray painted “Hamas is coming,” set fires, and attacked bystanders and law enforcement.

A Jewish advocacy group slammed Kamala Harris’s “weak condemnation” of the pro-Hamas rioters and ehr absence from Netanyahu’s congressional address.

Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez told Fox News Digital that the riot “lies squarely on the shoulders of those in power who failed to act,” including Democrats and college officials who did not end or condemn the protests earlier this year as they turned violent and chaotic.

“Since October 7, the Biden administration and woke university administrators across America have refused to take action and shut down these antisemitic, pro-Hamas riots. Their inaction led to one of the most reprehensible riots on Capitol Hill during PM Netanyahu’s address,” Gimenez said. “Rioters attacked police officers, defaced our monuments, set American flags ablaze, and wreaked havoc in Washington, DC, all while spreading antisemitic canards. This chaos lies squarely on the shoulders of those in power who failed to act.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said: “We should not stand for this at all. Look, we respect free speech, of course, but they are desecrating monuments, destroying public property, and they need to be arrested and sent to jail if they’re going to act like that and support a bloodthirsty terrorist regime.”

Will there be accountability, though? Will Wednesday’s rioters be tracked down by the FBI the way it went after J6 protesters, some of whom went to prison for merely walking through the Capitol building?

“If you thought Joe Biden was bad on issues of top concern for pro-Israel voters, Kamala Harris is far worse,” Sam Markstein, Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) national political director, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“It took her a full day to issue a weak condemnation of the pro-Hamas mobs that burned American flags and chanted vile antisemitic slogans at Jews in Washington, D.C. – with zero mention of any concrete action she would take to hold them accountable. It should be easy to condemn antisemitism – the real question is what she will do to confront it, and her statement speaks for itself,” Markstein added. “Clearly, her priorities are not our priorities – and if elected, we can expect more of the same.”

Hamas protesters arrive via buses in Washington DC, yesterday.pic.twitter.com/lXt0hmojIR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 25, 2024

Democrats chant Allahu Akbar as they burn the American flag. American mainstream media will never show these images. Everything is done to protect the Democrat party.pic.twitter.com/7rkQ9kQ52y — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 25, 2024

