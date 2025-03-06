And now, here comes the border wall, after 4-year Biden pause

by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2025 Real World News



For four years, the Biden-Harris administration halted border wall construction. “Not another foot” of wall was one of Joe Biden’s favorite phrases. The regime even started auctioning off materials needed to build the wall for cents on the dollar.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks announced in a post to X on Wednesday that the Trump Administration ordered the restart of a border wall upgrade project along the Texas border with Mexico.

The project will replace six-foot guard rails with 18-foot bollard panels, Banks said.

“These panels were originally planned for installation during the prior Trump Administration, but the contracts were canceled by the Biden Administration,” Banks stated. “The panels going in today will replace the six-foot guard rails and will provide impedance and denial capabilities in support of the President’s recent Executive Orders to ensure complete operational control of the Southern border.”

Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard visited the Texas border in Eagle Pass where construction on the wall has resumed.

“The president has said we need sustained commitment from the government of Mexico to take the job of border security seriously,” Vance told reporters. “Fentanyl is the single largest cause of death among young Americans, and we know that a substantial portion of … the precursors are made in China. They come to Mexico. They’re manufactured in Mexico and brought across the border by the Mexican drug cartels.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X: “All our country needed to secure the border was a new President. Together, we will make America safe again.”

Trump’s policies led to a 94% decrease in migrant encounters at the southern border in February compared to the prior year, Breitbart Texas reported.

Just over 8,300 migrants who crossed the southern border were arrested by Border Patrol agents last month. In February of 2024, that number was 140,641.

Back in Business! USBP began installing 18-foot-tall border wall panels in the Rio Grande Valley Sector’s Hidalgo County today. These panels were originally planned for installation during the prior Trump Administration, but the contracts were cancelled by the Biden… pic.twitter.com/0XGF3OrOQV — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) March 5, 2025

.@VP delivers remarks from the SECURE southern border: “As @POTUS said last night… it turns out we didn’t need new laws. We didn’t need fancy legislation. We just needed a new President of the United States — and thank God that’s exactly what we have.” pic.twitter.com/KfphaeLXsM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

At the border today w/ two great Americans. @JDVance @TulsiGabbard Border Security = National Security. The difference under this POTUS is night and day. Thanks for having us Mr. @VP. pic.twitter.com/GwkM8Jvgjk — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) March 5, 2025

I joined @jdvance today at the border and shared how Biden’s open border policies have put our country and the American people at risk. Our National Counterterrorism Center is working to help secure our borders, identify those already in our country illegally who pose a threat to… pic.twitter.com/eGB4TneoMG — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) March 6, 2025

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!