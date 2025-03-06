And now, here comes the border wall, after 4-year Biden pause

March 6, 2025

For four years, the Biden-Harris administration halted border wall construction. “Not another foot” of wall was one of Joe Biden’s favorite phrases. The regime even started auctioning off materials needed to build the wall for cents on the dollar.

Border wall construction at Eagle Pass, Texas. / U.S. Border Patrol

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks announced in a post to X on Wednesday that the Trump Administration ordered the restart of a border wall upgrade project along the Texas border with Mexico.

The project will replace six-foot guard rails with 18-foot bollard panels, Banks said.

“These panels were originally planned for installation during the prior Trump Administration, but the contracts were canceled by the Biden Administration,” Banks stated. “The panels going in today will replace the six-foot guard rails and will provide impedance and denial capabilities in support of the President’s recent Executive Orders to ensure complete operational control of the Southern border.”

Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard visited the Texas border in Eagle Pass where construction on the wall has resumed.

“The president has said we need sustained commitment from the government of Mexico to take the job of border security seriously,” Vance told reporters. “Fentanyl is the single largest cause of death among young Americans, and we know that a substantial portion of … the precursors are made in China. They come to Mexico. They’re manufactured in Mexico and brought across the border by the Mexican drug cartels.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X: “All our country needed to secure the border was a new President. Together, we will make America safe again.”

Trump’s policies led to a 94% decrease in migrant encounters at the southern border in February compared to the prior year, Breitbart Texas reported.

Just over 8,300 migrants who crossed the southern border were arrested by Border Patrol agents last month. In February of 2024, that number was 140,641.

