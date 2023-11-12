Anarcho-tyranny: Team Biden’s assault on satirist Douglass Mackey

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2023

According to Wikidata, anarcho-tyranny is a stage of governmental dysfunction in which the state is anarchically hopeless at coping with large matters but ruthlessly tyrannical in the enforcement of small ones.

Douglass Mackey, a conservative who creates satire memes on social media, was sentenced in October to 7 months in prison for “his role in a conspiracy to interfere with potential voters’ right to vote” in the 2016 presidential election.

A meme Mackey posted on Twitter in 2016, that struck most as satire, urged supporters of Hillary Clinton to vote by text.

The DOJ charged that Mackey’s meme constituted election interference but no evidence was presented at trial showing any voters were deceived by the meme.

Mackey said Clinton supporters had posted similar memes encouraging Trump supporters to vote by text without consequence.

Freelance writer Chad Crowley noted in a post to X that Team Biden’s targeting of Mackey “is anarcho-tyranny in action.”

“The prosecution couldn’t prove that Mackey’s actions swayed one single vote, but he was still nonetheless charged with ‘conspiring to deprive others of their right to vote,’ ” Crowley wrote.

“In the case of Mackey, his memes, though presented in jest, were perceived as a threat to the established order, particularly because they aligned with his support for Donald Trump, a then political candidate whose 2016 political platform of ‘America First’ challenged the reigning powers that be,” Crowley continued.

“This Trumpian alignment made Mackey’s satirical content even more dangerous in the eyes of those who opposed Trump and what he stood for. The reaction to Mackey’s satire epitomizes anarcho-tyranny in action, highlighting the increasing sensitivity of the Regime towards any form of dissent or mockery, especially when it not only challenges the status quo but also gives support to a controversial figure like Donald Trump, whose very political platform was a threat to the system.”

In his recent interview with Mackey, Tucker Carlson stated:

“If someone had told you even ten years ago that you could be indicted by the federal government and go to prison for 10 years for making fun of Hillary Clinton on social media, you would not have believed it. It’s a free country, we have free speech. But it turns out that not only is that possible, it has likely become much more common, because the actual war is over information.”

Crowley added that what happened to Mackey “serves as a cautionary tale about the fragility of free expression in an era where any and all means can, and will be weaponized by the state to crush those challenging its monopolization of power.”

Revolver News noted of Mackey: “A New York City jury found him guilty, and a Democrat judge with clear biases sentenced him to seven months in federal prison. It’s almost unbelievable that this unfolded in what’s supposed to be the ‘land of the free.’ Now, anarcho-tyranny may be making a lot more sense.

