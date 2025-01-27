Analysis: Pardons point to deal Biden family made for his exit

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2025 Real World News



Before bowing out of the 2024 presidential race, Joe Biden likely cut a deal that included pardons for his family members, bestselling author Peter Schweizer told The Daily Wire.

In one of his last acts in the White House, Biden granted pardons to five of his closest family members: His daughter Ashley Biden, his brother James and his spouse, and his sister Valerie and her spouse. Hunter Biden was pardoned by his father one month earlier, on December 2, 2024.

“What’s significant,” Schweizer contends, “is all six of these people are individuals who are connected to LLCs, these limited liability companies that the family had multiple listings of.”

Not only do the LLCs offer a logical explanation for the sweeping pardons, but Schweizer believes they offer an even bigger clue as to why Joe Biden would finally agree to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

“I think one of the unanswered questions about the Biden family — and again, if you look at the pardons that were issued to Hunter Biden and the family, they run up specifically through December of last year. So any crimes that would have been committed in 2024 would be covered as well. And you wonder, well, what does that mean? Well, that could be the Hunter Biden art deals that were very controversial,” Schweizer told Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief John Bickley.

Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute who has written several books about the Biden family, including “Blood Money” and “Red-Handed,” noted: “These sort of preemptive pardons are really unprecedented.”

Another book, Report on the Biden Laptop by Garrett Ziegler provides an in-depth record and documentation of the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop which has brought international scrutiny on what appears to be the criminal activity of his father’s family.

The pardons span a little over a decade, from January 1, 2014, to December 2024, making the time frame even more suspicious. These facts lead Schweizer to speculate that Biden may have cut some kind of backdoor deal before bowing out of the presidential race in July 2024.

“But I also think it’s worth looking at this period when Joe Biden had that disastrous debate performance with Donald Trump, and he spent about four or five weeks refusing to get out of the race, and Hunter Biden moved into the White House,” Schweizer said.

“I believe – I don’t have evidence to confirm this – I believe that the Biden family negotiated financial deals to secure his exit from that race. Whether that crosses the legal line and is illegal, I don’t know, but I think that is worth looking into as well. It certainly fits their pattern of monetizing things. It certainly makes sense that Hunter Biden was at the center of it – that’s where a lot of this money would flow through. And that would, of course, raise questions about what they might be doing in the post-presidential years and the money they might be living off of in this case.”

Schweizer also echoed what legal scholars have said: That while Biden’s pardons protect his family from criminal charges, they take away their ability to plead the Fifth Amendment if they are subpoenaed by Congress.

“One of the reasons the president gave [for the pardons] is he doesn’t want his relatives and friends and people who are good people in his view to be subject to the expenses of massive investigation. Duh, you didn’t stop that. Congress can still investigate all these people,” Alan Dershowitz said. “In fact, they’ve lost their Fifth Amendment privilege. So, now, if Congress subpoenas them, they have to testify, they can’t claim the Fifth Amendment. So, your brother and all the others can be called in front of the Republican-controlled Senate committee or House committee.”

Schweizer told The Daily Wire that it’s important for President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice to continue looking into the Biden family’s business deals, saying it’s “not about retribution” or “being vindictive.”

“It’s simply trying to get clarification and facts of what actually transpired and what these Chinese, Russian, and Ukrainian entities actually got in exchange for sending millions of dollars to Joe Biden’s family,” he said.

