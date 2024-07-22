Analysis: Biden wasn’t calling the shots, ‘Kamala Harris won’t be either’; ‘Dangerous’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Some say that, to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the West Wing is what is on the left side of a north-facing chicken. The two have very little to do with what happens in the White House’s hub of activity, critics say.

“Biden wasn’t the one calling the shots, Kamala Harris won’t be either,” former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said in a social media post (see below).

The individual who many believe is running the show, or whose operatives from his administration are, has yet to endorse Harris even though many top Democrat Party honchos have. That would be former President Barack Obama, who said he supports an open nominating process at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which begins on Aug. 19.

“I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” Obama said in a statement, which did not mention Harris. “I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August.”

Obama issued that statement less than an hour after former President Bill Clinton endorsed Harris.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “The regime is much better at removing their own presidents than ones elected by the people. We still have not seen Joe Biden.”

Posobiec added: “Right now we do not have an elected leader running this country. The most powerful nation in the world is being run by bureaucrats and a shadow government. Very dangerous times for the next four months.”

Biden has not been seen publicly since retreating to his vacation home in Delaware, reportedly because he had contracted Covid.

Support American Journalism

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance said the entire Democrat Party is responsible for this “disaster” of an administration, because they were all involved in a “cover up” of Biden’s inability to serve as Commander-in-Chief.

“As President Trump has pointed out, Kamala Harris owns all of the bad policies of the Biden administration and so does any other plausible Democrat, so I really see this as we’re running against the entire Democratic Party apparatus,” Vance told Breitbart News on Monday.

“It doesn’t matter who they put as the figurehead. We don’t want an open border. We don’t want the inflation and affordability problems caused by Joe Biden. We don’t want a foreign policy that leads to war and destruction all over the world. We want to bring back some common sense and prosperity. That is what President Trump and I are going to keep on hammering. I think that it’s important for us to talk about what we want to do for the American people because the Democrats are clearly going to play musical chairs until they find somebody who they think can beat us—voters be damned—but we’re going to keep on running on our message and I think that’s something the American people will reward.”

Author Peter Schweizer noted that Harris has “a long history as a corrupt prosecutor. I don’t use that word lightly. Mayor Willie Brown helped get her elected as San Francisco District Atty. because the current DA, Terence Hallinan was pursuing legal cases against his friends and donors. When Harris beat Hallinan, she dropped those cases or plead them out for reduced sentences. Also, San Francisco during her tenure was the only major city that did not prosecute priests for sexual abuse. Hallinan had been pursuing these cases as well and had obtained an 800 page internal document concerning reports of abuse. Victim groups wanted the report redacted and released to the public, which he planned to do. Harris, when she took over, “disappeared” that document and didn’t pursue legal prosecution of abusers. Note: law firms who were representing the church in SF were among her largest donors when she ran for office. All of this is laid out in great detail in my book ‘Profiles in Corruption’ (2020).”

Before dropping out of the race on Sunday, Biden had already secured 3,896 pledged delegates who were initially set to vote for him because he won their states’ primaries earlier in the year. But now, delegates will participate in a scheduled virtual roll call prior to the convention where they will voice who they believe the nominee should be. While Biden’s endorsement of Harris suggests that his delegates will likely vote for her, they are not required to do so.

Should no candidate secure a majority of the nearly 4,000 delegates in the first round of voting, over 700 “superdelegates” would then vote in the next round. These superdelegates, mostly senior party leaders or elected officials, have significant influence and could sway the nomination process. Voting would continue until a candidate receives a majority of delegates. At that point, they become the nominee.

Your Choice