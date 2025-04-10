Amazon has begun canceling made-in-China wholesale orders

by WorldTribune Staff, April 10, 2025 Real World News



Soon after President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement of reciprocal tariffs on over 180 nations, Amazon began to cancel wholesale orders for some products made in communist China and other Asian countries, a report said.

Trump on Wednesday paused the tariffs for 90 days on all nations except for China. The president slapped a 125% tariff on Chinese imports.

Bloomberg reported that Amazon halted orders for air conditioners, beach chairs, scooters, and other items following Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement of tariffs on over 180 countries.

The canceled orders mostly affect Amazon’s first-party vendors, manufacturers, and wholesalers that sell products directly to Amazon, which then resells them to customers. Unlike third-party sellers who manage their own listings and pay Amazon for shelf space and logistics, these vendors rely on bulk deals and shipping arrangements made through Amazon.

A consultant familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Amazon canceled several direct import orders without warning. Because Amazon usually acts as the importer of record, it normally pays any tariffs once the goods arrive in the U.S. But when an order is canceled after shipping, that responsibility shifts to the vendor leaving them on the hook.

An email reviewed by Bloomberg was sent to a vendor who has been selling beach chairs on Amazon made in China for over a decade. The company told the vendor in the email sent last week that it was canceling some purchase orders it had placed “in error,” and told the vendor to not ship them.

The vendor said that the wholesale order amounted to $500,000, and the order was canceled after the chairs had already been made, leaving the vendor to find other buyers. The vendor, who feared retaliation from Amazon and spoke anonymously, said that they had never had an order canceled in this way.

Scott Miller, who previously worked as an Amazon vendor manager and now works as an e-commerce consultant, told the outlet that Amazon had canceled orders for several of his clients for products made in China and other Asian countries without warning.

“Amazon really holds all of the cards,” said Miller. “The only real recourse vendors have is to either sell this inventory in other countries at lower margins or try to work with other retailers.”

Amazon can import goods in bulk shipping at rates lower than vendors, a practice it has followed for years.

