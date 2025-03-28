Alternative media credited for populist South Korean revolt against CCP-backed Left

by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2025 Real World News



Independent media and youth activism are playing a major role in driving a populist revolt against South Korea’s leftists who are closely tied with the Chinese Communist Party, an analyst said.

“I have closely monitored South Korean politics since former President Park Geun-Hye’s impeachment. Back then, the fundamental pillars of democracy — free speech, the right to assembly, the rule of law, the separation of powers, and free and fair elections — were rapidly crumbling,” Dr. Tara O said in a March 21 interview with Japan-Forward.com.

“Today, we are witnessing a similar erosion. These same pillars are again under siege as President Yoon faces impeachment maneuvers by the leftist opposition parties,” said Dr. O, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and founder of the East Asia Research Center.

Last month, Dr. O spoke at a seminar hosted by the Korea Truth Forum in Washington, DC, where she addressed the legitimacy of South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol’s December martial law declaration to investigate election fraud and the ideological struggle gripping South Korea.

“Unfortunately, legacy media in both South Korea and the United States have failed to report on these realities. This compelled me to deliver a short talk at the Truth Forum event.”

Why aren’t Western media reporting on these facts?

“Many people in the United States are naturally not keenly aware of the situation unfolding in South Korea,” Dr. O noted. “One key issue is that mainstream media here often rely on South Korea’s legacy media and press releases from the opposition Democratic Party. The Democratic Party is an expert in crafting propagandistic narratives and reaching out to foreign journalists. Inevitably, news coverage tends to be one-sided and biased against President Yoon and his supporters.

“A key difference this time, compared to Park’s impeachment, is the rise of conservative Youtubers, independent media, and youth activism. Back then, such platforms were not as prevalent as today. These creators broadcast live footage in real-time, rapidly spreading information online and reaching millions.”

Yoon was released from detention on March 8 and is awaiting the decision of the Constitutional Court on whether his impeachment will stand.

Yoon’s Fight Part of Broader Battle Against CCP, N Korea

“President Yoon’s release is a positive development,” Dr. O said. “It reaffirms that the rule of law remains intact — at least in some corners of South Korea. At this point, Yoon is more than just the leader of his nation. He has become a symbol, a beacon of freedom, and a steadfast defender of the liberal democratic order.

“His influence extends beyond South Korea, resonating with close partners like the United States and Japan. This is not merely a domestic struggle — it is part of a broader battle against the subversive threats posed by North Korea, China, and their proxies in the South.”

Asked how she expects the Constitutional Court to rule, Dr. O replied:

“First and foremost, the Constitutional Court, which is set to rule on President Yoon’s case, has a solemn duty to uphold the Constitution. It must remain steadfast and impartial, resisting pressure from the Democratic Party, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, and the Chinese Communist Party.

‘No Judge Nor Their Family’ Want to Live Under Totalitarian Rule

“While some judges may lean left, I sincerely hope the court will rule on the merits and reach the right decision. There are two key reasons for this. First, their fundamental duty is to uphold the Constitution. That is the very foundation of their role. Second, no judge, nor their family, would want to live under a totalitarian regime. If Yoon is removed and the left gains control of the executive branch, South Korea will be on that path.

“History, from Vietnam and China to North Korea, shows that once communists seize power, they often turn on their own, purging even those who once stood by their side. The judges must bear this in mind. If the left takes control, they could be among the first to be targeted.”

If Yoon’s impeachment is upheld, it will have a major impact on the U.S. as well, Dr. O said:

“Consider the previous Moon Jae-In administration as an example. Moon strongly favored pro-China and pro-North Korea policies, allowing numerous adherents of North Korean political ideology, or Jusapa, to occupy key positions.

“His approach was even more pronounced than that of his left-wing predecessors, Roh Moo-Hyun and Kim Dae-Jung. Moon’s unwavering pursuit of engagement with Pyongyang came at a significant cost — undermining South Korea’s economy, weakening national security, and straining diplomatic relations. Under Lee Jae-Myung, we would likely see a continuation of Moon’s policies, or perhaps something even more extreme. Like Moon, Lee has staunchly opposed South Korea’s deployment of the US THAAD missile defense system.”

Opposition Pro-Chinese Communist Party

Lee is also seen as pro-Beijing.

In June 2023, Lee met with the then-Chinese Ambassador to South Korea, Xing Haiming, displaying notable deference. When Xing issued a thinly veiled threat, warning that South Korea would “regret betting on China’s defeat” in response to the Yoon administration’s pro-Western foreign policy, Lee offered no rebuttal. His pro-Beijing stance would inevitably place him at odds with the Trump administration’s firm approach toward China,” Dr. O said.

“Those in Washington must recognize that Lee Jae-Myung’s allegiances align with pro-North Korean factions. This includes the Eastern Gyeonggi Alliance, a group linked to the National Liberation Movement and deeply rooted in Juche ideology. These elements view North Korea’s Workers’ Party not as an adversary but as a legitimate political force within the South. They advocate for the Korean Peninsula’s unification under the Kim dynasty’s sole authority.”

Lee is also mired in several criminal trials which Dr. O said “should raise serious concerns for South Koreans and Americans alike. Most troubling is Lee Jae-Myung’s involvement in funneling bulk cash to North Korea through a local underwear company. It was a maneuver aimed at securing a meeting with Kim Jong-Un during his tenure as governor of Gyeonggi Province.

“This act blatantly violated United Nations sanctions. Is this the type of leader South Korean voters truly want as their president?”

Could Yoon’s return strengthen trilateral relations between Japan, South Korea, and the U.S.?

“Of course. President Yoon has been unequivocal in his commitment to keeping South Korea firmly within the free world. He fully understands that the trilateral partnership is essential to achieving that objective,” Dr. O said.

“Washington will likely be eager to capitalize on this momentum, particularly in efforts to counter China’s expanding regional and global influence. All three countries are keenly aware of the Chinese Communist Party’s interference through its United Front Department.”

