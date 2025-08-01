Alabama 3-year-old left to die in hot car while Child Protective Services worker ran ‘personal errands’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 1, 2025

An Alabama 3-year-old who was taken from his parents by Child Protective Services (CPS) died after being left in a hot car for hours by a contractor for CPS.

The CPS worker allegedly took the child for a visit with his father in Birmingham, then ran “personal errands” for several hours, forgetting the boy was in the car in the brutal Alabama heat, People.com reported.

The boy, identified as Ke’Torrius Starkes Jr., was in the custody of the Department of Human Services at the time. Courtney French, a lawyer for the family, told People.com: “The very system that is in place for his protection was the system that led to his death.”

State officials revealed the boy was left inside the car “while in the care of a third-party contracted worker through the Department of Human Resources.”

According to the lawyer, the worker was employed to transport children, and took the child to a supervised visit with his father, but then decided to “run numerous personal errands with KJ still in the car seat in the back.”

The report said the boy was in temporary custody of the state over claims of drug use in his home.

He apparently was abandoned in the vehicle about 12:30 p.m., and found about five hours later. He was pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m. Temperatures during the period reached 96 degrees, the report said.

Another Democrat-run disaster in a red state. 🟥 Alabama is red… but cities like Montgomery and Birmingham are run like blue hellholes. 🚨 3-year-old Keterrius Sparks died after being left in a hot car. Where was CPS? Where was the mother? The community? Strong families… pic.twitter.com/sdxgYmKbXh — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) July 24, 2025

