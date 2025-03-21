After the disastrous Covid era, why would anyone listen to anything Bill Gates says?

Special to WorldTribune, March 21, 2025 Real World News



Commentary by Christine Dolan

In response to the Trump Administration’s dismantling of fraud and waste across federal agencies through Musk’s DOGE team’s efforts, Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has been making the rounds in Washington, D.C. lobbying President Donald Trump, his National Security officials, his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Democrat and Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and anyone who will listen to him push that U.S. global health funding needs to continue.

“Bill was recently in Washington, D.C. meeting with decision makers to discuss the life-saving impact of U.S. international assistance and the need for a strategic plan to protect the world’s most vulnerable while safeguarding America’s health and security,” stated a Gates Foundation spokesperson, as reported by Reuters.

Gates is claiming that his foundation cannot fill the void created by Trump Administration cuts at USAID. Team Musk had identified and stopped a large number of grants and programs since Trump took office. Today, many of those programs are up for review by President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The PHARMA industry fraud and corruption and U.S. financial grifting needs to come to a screeching halt.

Gates has been focusing his argument on everything from childhood vaccinations to HIV treatments.

It has been reported that Gates has mentioned ‘GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance’, and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Makes this journalist wonder if Gates has been reminded by those in the nation’s halls of power that hundreds of fraud cases were opened years ago at the Global Fund to Fight AIDS.

The U.S. government has given $300 million annually to GAVI and more than a billion annually to the Global Fund.

Gates also wants to reverse President Trump’s decision to pull out of the World Health Organization.

Dr. David Bell, a renowned public health official and specialist in infectious disease, and his colleagues have recognized that the World Health Organization needs to be cleaned up.

They launched their initiative in December 2024. It has the support of UK’s Nigel Farage.

We live in a different world from 2019. Everyone lived through Covid-19. The curtain has been ripped on PHARMA’s fraud, its lobbying apparatus on the federal and state level in the U.S., its over-reach overseas, its coercive lies to the public, and PHARMA’s misleading ads on U.S. television and cable channels and across the internet.

“Large amounts of private money can be corrupting,” Bell told WorldTribune.com.

“They skew priorities from those of populations to those of the private funder. Feudalism should be a thing of the past,” said Bell, Chair of Action on World Health, public health physician and former WHO consultant.

Billionaire Gates has spoken at TED conferences about pandemics as if he has a seat at the table of prediction. His seat is vested in ongoing vaccination roll-outs.

The most under-reported story from the Covid-19 era was that Biden’s policy was to have an ongoing mandated seasonal coronavirus vaccination. Even Kamala Harris was in on it. She slammed President Trump on Aug. 27, 2020 for canceling the Predict Project at USAID. That program is the belly of the beast business model that supports transmissible coronaviruses “nurtured” in laboratories that create the economic market for coronavirus vaccinations. This bioweapon research program is Gain of Function, which is the most unregulated human experiment in the history of mankind.

Dr. Dennis Carroll even admitted such in an interview during Covid-19 era.

Gates is on the wrong side of history. His lobbying efforts today are not the first time Gates has lobbied to serve his own interests.

During the 2016 Trump transition era, President-elect Donald Trump met with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and asked him to lead a Vaccination Safety Commission.

How did Gates react? He lobbied Trump directly and told him it was a bad idea. The Commission never met.

This time around, Bobby Kennedy is Secretary of HHS. Musk is like a swashbuckler in a china shop exposing, naming and shaming those projects at USAID and across federal agencies that pushed Obama and Biden’s trans agenda overseas and grifting grants and contracts to entities that push global agendas and not America’s.

PHARMA and critics will be tough opposition for Trump and Kennedy over the next four years.

Gates probably will continue to lobby but no one should be fooled. Gates’ self-interests will not evaporate.

Even the health insurance industry is wrapped up in the bubble where Gates lives. While western health promotes radiation and chemotherapy to address cancer, in India mistletoe is used to cure cancer. The FDA has yet to approve mistletoe in the U.S. Health insurance companies cover treatments that do not cure cancer while denying coverage for alternative treatments that work.

This business model is bankrupt, but not for those who want to keep patients coming back for more that does not work which continues to fill financial coffers.

Gates pushed the Covid-19 vaccinations. His early statements mirrored the accepted narrative that the shots were “safe and effective.” The billionaire stood by while Dr. Anthony Fauci and NIH’s Dr. Francis Collins and President Joe Biden pimped a false narrative stating that the Covid-19 vaccinations were “safe and effective,” would “prevent” getting covid and would “stop the transmission” of Covid.

These statements were made so there was no space for Covid-19 vaccination hesitancy.

The breakthrough Covid-19 cases that surfaced in mid-2021 proved that the shots were not safe and effective. The Covid-19 vaccine injured are also living proof. Some who received the Covid-19 shots have multiple injuries, including cardio, vascular, and neurological.

To date, the FDA, NIH, NIAID, CDC have not officially recognized the vascular and neurological injuries from the Covid-19 shots even though the NIH had collected blood from Covid-19 vaccine injured as early as January 2021. The NIH knew of the neurological and vascular injuries.

Dr. Peter Marks and his colleagues at the FDA knew of the Covid-19 vaccine injuries. They held Zoom calls with the Covid-19 vaccine injured in 2021. Many of them were in the health care industry – doctors, surgeons, nurses, health care researchers, dental hygienists and the like. These were experts who knew how to describe their injuries to those who were making decisions at the government agency. They spoke the same language of health and science and the agency employees gaslighted them.

I started interviewing COVID-19 vaccine injured individuals as early as January 2021. They were all traumatized. They were not getting care because the FDA refused to acknowledge the Covid-19 injuries and hence, the CDC could not offer protocols to the doctors and hospitals.

Every woman I interviewed in 2021 was affected with her menstrual cycle. Even those who were post-menopausal started their periods after they received the Covid-19 shots. I interviewed nurses who worked in hospital nursery wards who saw mothers and babies affected.

Early Covid-19 vaccine injured even wrote to President Biden and Fauci and Collins, CDC, and FDA in May 2021 asking for help. Two Covid-19 vaccine injured individuals demanded an in-person meeting with President Biden and Dr. Fauci in November 2021. It never happened.

Matter of fact, President Biden mandated vaccinations for federal employees in 2021. Corporate CEO’s like Scott Kirby at United Airlines even went so far as to mandate vaccinations for United Airline employees in America, but not for United employees who lived overseas. That alone would have made a great graduate business school case study at Georgetown McDonough Business School.

That will never happen because Georgetown’s Global Health Institute is now associated with Dr. Fauci.

Dr. Fauci today has taken up residence in Siena, Italy. Fauci is working along Dr. Rino Rappouli who is head of GSK vaccines, and is consulting with BioNTech. Both GSK and BioNTech have large vaccine research and development facilities in Siena.

Kirby’s corporate vision at United Airlines was a doozy. After trying to financially incentivize his pilots, ground and flight crews to get the Covid-19 vaccinations in the U.S. in early 2021, United Airlines mandated the Covid-19 shots in late summer 2021.

Kirby even questioned pilots on tape if they were to invoke their religious objections to the Covid-19 which may cost them their jobs.

When United Airline employees applied for religious and medical exemptions in the fall of 2021 and their exemptions were accepted, Kirby and the United Airlines C-suite leaders took the mandates to a new level.

United Airlines’ policy put these exempted employees on “indefinite unpaid leave.” They had no paychecks, no access to their health and life insurance policies, and no access to their monies in their own 401K accounts, even for financial hardship.

I interviewed many of these employees. Kirby was Biden’s corporate PHARMA partner. He bragged about calling other CEOs at Fortune 500 companies to follow his lead on mandated Covid-19 vaccinations. United Airlines even benefited from federal contracts.

Perhaps, Team Musk should cross-reference those United Airlines contracts and take a look at the baby formula flights, migrant flights, and clean air tests on airplanes for starters.

Since 1986, U.S. Pharmaceutical vaccination manufacturers cannot be sued directly for injuries from vaccinations. That policy applies to medical device manufacturers as well. While Kennedy’s team at Children’s Health Defense was tracking PHARMA in the U.S., I was tracking their foreign contracts. In some contracts, the U.S. PHARMA manufacturers demanded the same immunity in foreign countries they were granted in the U.S.

The U.S. government now has a kangaroo court where the vaccine injured can apply although many do not receive financial awards even from vaccination injuries going back thirty years.

The next time he shows up at any Washington D.C. door lobbying and whining about how his Foundation cannot carry the costs to vaccinate the world, elected officials and their staffers should slam the door on Gates.

It is time for Gates and his foundation to get out of the health care business because his priorities appear to be profits over people and are far from ethical.

And for his subsidized enablers in the Washington, D.C. political-media community, gaslighting the fraud and corruption in the healthcare and PHARMA industries must stop now.

Christine Dolan, a veteran U.S. broadcast and print investigative journalist who worked as CNN’s Political Director in the 1980s, is the author of a trilogy on human trafficking: Shattered Innocence – A Shared Global Shame, In the Name of God, Who Knew What When?, and soon to be published, Urban Legends.

