After passing the House, Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ heads to the Senate

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2025



The House on Thursday passed President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending legislation.

Trump was quick to applaud passage of the measure, which is now officially known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, writing on Truth Social:

Thursday’s final vote was 215-214-1.

The 1,000-page bill is now set for the Republican-led Senate which is working on its own version.

Republicans have vowed to make changes to the bill. GOP Senate fiscal hawks are demanding more robust spending reductions while others reportedly want softening of the House’s Medicaid language and to preserve more green-energy incentives.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said Thursday that while he supports the party’s tax agenda, he cannot support the bill if it includes a debt ceiling hike.

“I think if you’re going to raise the debt ceiling $4 or $5 trillion, it indicates that the project afoot isn’t going to fix the deficit at all,” Paul said. “Once Republicans vote for this, Republicans are going to own the deficit.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he wants to get the bill through by July 4, saying the holiday deadline is the “goal and the aspiration” but will depend on “what does it take to get to 51?”

He added that he spoke to Trump after the House bill passed. “The president,” he said, is “very happy” and “ready to go to work with the Senate.”

